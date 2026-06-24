The Fixx, Colin Blunstone and Peter Asher Announce 2026 Tour

The Fixx, former Zombies vocalist Colin Blunstone and Peter Asher of Peter and Gordon have announced a 19-date American tour running through September.

The shows will follow the Fixx’s previously-announced U.S. summer road trip, which takes place during July and August.

The package of British acts is led by the band known for hit singles “One Thing Leads to Another,” “Saved by Zero,” “Are We Ourselves?” and “Secret Separation,” all of which charted between 1983 and 1986.

“Fans of legendary British rock are in for an exceptional concert experience as the Fixx, Colin Blunstone of The Zombies, and Peter Asher join forces for a once in a lifetime, multi-city tour,” the band said in a statement. “This tour promises an unforgettable evening of iconic songs, rich musical history and outstanding performances from three enduring acts whose influence continues to span generations.”

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Blunstone – who recently completed a U.K. tour – confirmed that his set for the September dates would include “include songs from my solo career and some Zombies classic tunes.” He continues to perform live after Zombies bandmate Rod Argent retired from the road following a stroke in 2024. Blunstone now uses the slogan “The Voice of the Zombies.”

Asher first found fame when Peter and Gordon’s 1964 single “A World Without Love” sold a million copies, and duo followed it with a series of successful releases including “I Go to Pieces,” “Lady Godiva” and “Woman.”

He went on to become a celebrated producer and manager, working with Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor, Barbra Streisand and others. He’s recently been touring under the banner “Songs & Stories,” going into depth on some of the events recorded in his 2019 memoir The Beatles From A to Zed.

Tickets for the package show go on sale on Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m. EDT.

The Fixx Summer 2026 Tour Dates

7/11 – Pleasantville, NY @ Pleasantville Music Festival

7/12 – Allison Park, PA @ Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater

7/13 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa (w/The Smithereens)

7/15 – Richmond, VA @ The National (w/The Smithereens)

7/17 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall (w/The Smithereens)

7/18 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live (w/The Smithereens)

7/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

7/20 – Clearwater, FL @ The Nancy and David Billheimer Capitol Theatre

7/23 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

7/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza

7/25 – Austin, TX @ Radio/East

7/26 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

7/29 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

7/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco (w/The Smithereens)

7/31 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia (w/The Smithereens)

8/1 – San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre

8/3 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre (w/The Smithereens)

8/4 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom (w/The Smithereens)

8/5 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

8/7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth

8/8 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

The Fixx, Colin Blunstone, Peter Asher 2026 Tour Dates

9/02 – Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre

9/04 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

9/05 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

9/06 – Westerly, RI – United Theatre

9/08 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall

9/10 – New York, NY – Adler Hall @ New York Society for Ethical Culture

9/11 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

9/12 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

9/13 – Kent, OH – The Kent Stage

9/15 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

9/17 – Waukegan, IL – Genesee Theatre

9/18 – Cincinnati, OH – Ludlow Garage

9/19 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre

9/21 – Grand Rapids, MI – DeVos Performance Hall

9/23 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center

9/26 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

9/27 – Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts Center

9/29 – Rochester, NY – RIT Performing Arts Center

9/30 – Troy, NY – Troy Savings Bank Music Hall