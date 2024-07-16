Rod Argent Shares Recording Plans Following Recent Stroke

Rod Argent has responded to the support he received following news of his recent stroke, and revealed that he plans to keep recording music despite his retirement from touring.

His management issued a statement last week announcing his stroke, noting that the cofounding Zombies singer and keyboardist would "need several months of rest and recuperation. Rod has asked us to convey that he has made the very difficult decision to immediately retire from touring in order to protect his health. He was already preparing to wind down his live performance schedule after health scares on recent tours."

Despite the health setback, Argent won't be abandoning music altogether.

Rod Argent's Health and Career Update

Argent offered an update on his condition and future plans in a social media statement. "I am absolutely overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support that has happened in response to the news of my having suffered a stroke three weeks ago," he wrote. "I have read every post, and have to thank you so much.

"I do feel so lucky that physically l've escaped the worst possible effects, and while I'm still frustrated by not finding all my words easily, I feel really hopeful that eventually I will make a full recovery," he continued. "It is with a heavy heart that I can't carry on with the live playing that I love so much, but want to emphasise that, after a couple of months, do mean to carry on in the studio with writing and recording unabated, and with superb contributions from Colin, Steve, Tom and Soren.

Thank you once again so much — Rod Argent."