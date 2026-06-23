Singer Daryl Hall has shared a health update after undergoing a recent kidney transplant.

In a message posted to social media, the Hall & Oates singer informed fans of his procedure.

“I thought you should know that I recently received a kidney transplant from a very kind and generous living donor,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer wrote. “It happened a couple of weeks ago, and I'm already starting to feel better. It was, according to my doctors, a complete success!”

“I should be back to normal in a few months,” Hall continued, “so get ready for more music and lots of Daryl's House shows.”

READ MORE: Top 10 Hall & Oates Songs From the '70s

Daryl’s House, also known as Live From Daryl’s House, is a web series that Hall has produced on-and-off since 2007. Each episode sees the singer performing with his band and various special guests. Previous guests include Todd Rundgren, Eurythmics' Dave Stewart, Eagles' Joe Walsh, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons and Sammy Hagar.

Is Daryl Hall Touring This Year?

Hall does not have any announced tour plans for 2026. The singer’s last full concert took place Aug. 28, 2025 at the Minnesota State Fair.

These days, Hall is exclusively a solo act, having split with his longtime musical partner John Oates in 2023. The two men were embroiled in a legal battle over the duo’s publishing rights for two years, but eventually agreed to a settlement in 2025. Even with the lawsuits behind them, neither musician has expressed an interest in reviving Hall & Oates.