Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs Add Fall Tour Dates to 2026 Schedule
Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs have a busy year ahead – they've just announced more tour dates scheduled for this fall.
The band previously revealed their summer tour plans, but today's announcement yields an additional nine concerts slated for September and October. You can view a complete list of tour dates, with the new ones written in bold, below.
The Dirty Knobs recently released a new album, titled Mission of Mercy, produced by George Drakoulias and Martin Pradler. The album features guests appearances from Kate Pierson of the B-52's and Morgane Stapleton.
"Mission of Mercy is an action-packed collection of tunes that continue the vibe we established as well as some new directions in the songwriting," Campbell said of the LP in a previous press release. "It's full-throttle Knobs from start to finish and we look forward to playing these live this year."
Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, 2026 Tour Dates:
July 7 — Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre
July 9 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
July 11 — Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park Center Stage
July 12 — Pontiac, MI @ Flagstar Strand Theatre
July 15 — Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
July 17 — New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds
July 18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
July 21 — Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
July 23 — Waterville, ME @ Waterville Opera House
July 24 — Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall
Sept. 12 — Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall*
Sept. 13 — Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center
Sept. 15-19 — Nashville, TN @ AmericanaFest
Sept. 20 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
Sept. 22 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
Sept. 24 — Beverly, MA @ The Cabot
Sept. 25 — Wilmington, DE @ Grand Opera House
Sept. 26 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Farm Aid
Sept. 30 — New York, NY @ Town Hall
Oct. 2 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live†
Oct. 3 — Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theater
Oct. 6 — New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre
Oct. 9 — Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
Oct.10 — Memphis, TN @ Mempho Music Festival
Newly confirmed dates in BOLD
*Mike Campbell & The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
†with Chris Stapleton
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Gallery Credit: Allison Rapp