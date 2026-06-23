Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs have a busy year ahead – they've just announced more tour dates scheduled for this fall.

The band previously revealed their summer tour plans, but today's announcement yields an additional nine concerts slated for September and October. You can view a complete list of tour dates, with the new ones written in bold, below.

The Dirty Knobs recently released a new album, titled Mission of Mercy, produced by George Drakoulias and Martin Pradler. The album features guests appearances from Kate Pierson of the B-52's and Morgane Stapleton.

"Mission of Mercy is an action-packed collection of tunes that continue the vibe we established as well as some new directions in the songwriting," Campbell said of the LP in a previous press release. "It's full-throttle Knobs from start to finish and we look forward to playing these live this year."

Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, 2026 Tour Dates:

July 7 — Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

July 9 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

July 11 — Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park Center Stage

July 12 — Pontiac, MI @ Flagstar Strand Theatre

July 15 — Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

July 17 — New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds

July 18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

July 21 — Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

July 23 — Waterville, ME @ Waterville Opera House

July 24 — Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall

Sept. 12 — Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall*

Sept. 13 — Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center

Sept. 15-19 — Nashville, TN @ AmericanaFest

Sept. 20 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

Sept. 22 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

Sept. 24 — Beverly, MA @ The Cabot

Sept. 25 — Wilmington, DE @ Grand Opera House

Sept. 26 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Farm Aid

Sept. 30 — New York, NY @ Town Hall

Oct. 2 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live†

Oct. 3 — Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theater

Oct. 6 — New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre

Oct. 9 — Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

Oct.10 — Memphis, TN @ Mempho Music Festival

Newly confirmed dates in BOLD

*Mike Campbell & The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

†with Chris Stapleton