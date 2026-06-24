Neil Young Never Sleeps: New Concert Movie, Studio Album and Box Set Updates

Neil Young has launched a previously-unannounced concert movie titled Corduroy Plants via his website.

The 11-song film lasts an hour and was directed by his wife, Daryl Hannah, with news coverage of historic and recent events appearing throughout.

Corduroy Plants can be seen on the Neil Young Archives website now. It’s based around his recent live album As Time Explodes, which he recorded with The Chrome Hearts on the road during 2025.

“The 13-track album includes songs that span Young’s entire career,” a statement from Warner Records noted, “including ‘Ohio’ and ‘After The Gold Rush’ from 1970 to ‘Silver Eagle’ from the 2025 album, Talkin To The Trees. Making this album extra-special is the new song ‘Big Crime’ plus songs that have rarely been featured on recent live albums.”

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Meanwhile, Young offered fans an update on the next installment of his archive box set series, saying it would cover the period from 1987 to 2004. “Volume 4 of the Archives is underway, entering the completion phase for all songs we have uncovered over the last two or three years,” he wrote.

“[M]any songs from The Bluenote Cafe period in 1987 have been remixed with more lead vocal and bass. I like the music better now that the vocal is more clear and you can stay with the story.

“When I did them originally I was really into the swing of the Bluenotes and featured the band more than the song itself. I see it differently now.” He added: “We are now traveling through the time we introduced ‘Rockin’ in the Free World' on SNL.”

Neil Young’s Next Studio Album Will Be Analog and Digital

Young recently confirmed the upcoming release of a second studio album with the Chrome Hearts, titled Second Song. Calling it a “lifetime experience,” he explained: “First, the music was breathing. Every song of the seven released on this album is straight from the heart. Second, we tried to do something we have never done – record digital and analog masters at the same time.

“We did this so we could show the difference we know and believe in, my friends and I. Analog was the beginning, and it never sounded better. Hi-res digital is a clear second best. … You can hear the difference, instantly. They are both beautiful if the song is. One is as deep as life. One is the highest quality counterfeit copy.”

On the subject of analog recording he continued: “I made records like that in the beginning. I miss the quality people today hardly ever get a chance at hearing. Music is infinitely deep. Museum quality sound is analog.

“Try comparing these if you get a chance. For true analog playback, there can be no digital components in the player or amplifier or speakers. I do hope you enjoy the music no matter how you listen. We made it for all of us.”