Steve Miller still isn't touring, but he hasn't entirely abandoned concert stages. In fact, there's a two-night stand on the books for this fall.

He hasn't announced another major trek since abruptly canceling a 28-show run in 2025. "The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable," Miller said in an official statement.

Critics countered that low ticket sales may have been the real reason, but Miller's long-time bassist rushed to his defense. "It's too frickin hot for an 81 year-old to go out on that stage as temperatures keep breaking records, even if you are the closer as the sun sets," Kenny Lee Lewis said in a social-media post.

Steve Miller has notched four platinum or multi-platinum albums, beginning with 1973's The Joker. (Gijsbert Hanekroot, Getty Images) Steve Miller has notched four platinum or multi-platinum albums, beginning with 1973's The Joker. (Gijsbert Hanekroot, Getty Images)

Is Steve Miller Touring in 2026?

Despite that, Miller has continued to regularly perform inside an intimate 1,300 seat venue in New York City. Miller extends this nearly 10-year run at the Frederick P. Rose Hall with concerts at 7:30PM on Oct. 9 and 10.

Miller's official site says the upcoming Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts shows are in honor of his "blues and jazz heroes." Doors open at 6:30 for a pre-concert talk. Head over to the Lincoln Center's official website for more information and tickets.

He appeared last November with a lineup that included keyboardist Shelly Berg, guitarist Brian Nova, bassist Russell Hall, drummer Herlin Riley, trumpet Michael Rodriguez and saxophonists Craig Handy, Lauren Sevian and Patrick Bartley. Louisiana's Lil' Nathan and the Zydeco Big Timers were the opening act.

Miller's most recent performance outside of the Rose Theatre residency dates back to Sept. 12, 2023, at the Utah State Fair in Salt Lake City. These are his only confirmed 2026 concerts.