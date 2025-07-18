Steve Miller Under Fire Over Tour Cancellation: Extreme Weather or Low Ticket Sales?

Steve Miller has been accused of lying about the real reason his upcoming tour was cancelled, and his longest-serving bandmate is fighting back.

Kenny Lee Lewis, who has played guitar or bass for Miller since 1982, rushed to his boss's defense against fans and critics who claim the group's summer tour was cancelled because of low ticket sales and not the fear of extreme weather, as "The Joker" singer declared Wednesday night.

"The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable," Miller said in a post calling off the 28-date tour, which was due to kick off Aug. 15.

Some fans didn't buy this story and accused Miller of covering up for low ticket sales. Some even posted what they said were Ticketmaster sales pages showing large numbers of unsold seats for various shows on the tour.

Music industry analyst Bob Lefsetz devoted two newsletters to the subject, leading the second off by declaring that "This is what happens when old people [meaning, Miller] spew their b.s. and think the hoi polloi will buy it."

Lewis posted an angry response on his own Facebook page, which also appeared in a Lefsetz Letter post filled with reactions to the previous stories.

"You didn’t see Steve Miller hanging over a railing after our first outdoor stadium show opening in the sun for Journey and Def Leppard in Atlanta [on July 13, 2024] trying to fend off heat exhaustion," Lewis wrote. "I was really worried about him. Next couple outdoor shows the crew had to arrange the stage air coolers with flexible ducts on him as he also wore frozen gel packs on his neck and shoulders. He looked like the Michelin Man! And he still almost passed out."

His ice pack comments mirror a social media post shared by Chrissie Hynde in June. "I'm remembering the last couple years when we supported Guns N' Roses, and then the Foo Fighters in stadiums. It was so hot I had to strap ice packs around my waist," the Pretenders leader explained. "And I realized then that outdoor events are going to come to an end. It's too hot."

Lewis went on to explain that as a result of his 2024 tour difficulties, Miller attempted to schedule his tour to play only in indoor venues this year. "Unfortunately that didn’t happen for several reasons and he reluctantly signed off to keep doing some outdoor shed shows for the sake of keeping our family employed and giving the fans what they wanted."

As for the accusations of low ticket sales being the real cause of the tour's cancellation? "We’ve always [done] well with walk-ups and last minute buys," Lewis explained in second response on Lefsetz' response roundup post. "But even if sales were down Steve has been concerned about this heat for years. That same Atlanta show I mentioned we had to send our stage manager to the hospital for a mini stroke that day! It’s not just the band it’s the crew as well."

"The Joker has always relied on instincts and in this case he is rolling that pair of dice again," Lewis summarized. "It’s too frickin hot for an 81 year-old to go out on that stage as temperatures keep breaking records even if you are the closer as the sun sets."