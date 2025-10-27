Rock reunion tours are creating some of the biggest headlines for 2026.

Of course, none was bigger than Rush, who announced a surprise tour that's the first since 2015's R40 and first since drummer and lyricist Neil Peart's death in 2020. The Fifty Something tour features Rush cofounders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson along with new drummer Anika Nilles. Lee confirms that they intend to "add another musician or two to expand our sound a wee bit."

Twisted Sister is also getting back together. So are the (real) Guess Who and Poison. Bon Jovi finally returns to the road after four years, as frontman Jon Bon Jovi continues his recovery from vocal cord issues.

On the other hand, Jonathan Cain is set to take part in one final tour with Journey beginning in 2026. His tenure dates back to 1981's diamond-selling U.S. chart-topping Escape album, and Cain wrote or co-wrote most of their best-known songs. More recent years, however, have been marred by lawsuits and public arguments with Neal Schon, the group's lone remaining co-founding member.

Who's Playing Las Vegas in 2026?

Then there are the Las Vegas residencies. Sphere is still hosting Eagles shows. Styx is playing the Venetian Theatre inside the Venetian Resort – and so is Chicago. Tesla had their own run this month in the House of Blues Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Def Leppard returns to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The newly un-retired Cyndi Lauper is playing there, too.

Iron Maiden will focus on their first nine albums as the Run for Your Lives Tour reaches North American stadiums. The 12-date tour also features Megadeth and Anthrax. Heart has also extended their ongoing Royal Flush tour after pushing back several shows while Ann Wilson received treatment for cancer. Slash says Guns N' Roses are (finally) returning to the U.S., as well.

Find out more as we look ahead to the biggest rock tours announced for 2026 (so far):

