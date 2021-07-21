Black Crowes Kick Off 2021 Reunion Tour: Photos, Video, Set List

The Black Crowes launched their 2021 reunion tour last night in Nashville celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker.

After an opening set from Los Angeles rock band Dirty Honey, brothers Chris and Rich Robinson were joined by the Crowes' longtime bassist Sven Pipien for a 20-song set that included the entirety of Shake Your Money Maker, as well as several other classic songs like "Thorn in my Pride," "Sting Me" and an encore performance of "Remedy."

You can view the full set list below, along with photos and video of the concert.

Watch the Black Crowes Perform 'Twice as Hard'

While Chris and Rich Robinson appeared for a handful of acoustic shows in early 2020 just before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, this is the first time the Black Crowes have reunited for a band tour since their announcement of the anniversary tour in late 2019.

Watch the Black Crowes Perform 'Hard to Handle'

"Our focus is a real high energy, guitar-driven rock 'n' roll show," Chris Robinson recently told UCR. "There’s not a lot of that in the world. We don’t have in-ear monitors and digital fucking amps. And amps in boxes on trucks behind the stage. You know what I mean? We’re pushing some air up there. I think that’s the excitement of rock 'n' roll."

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Watch the Black Crowes Perform 'She Talks to Angels'

The Black Crowes, 'Shake Your Money Maker' Tour Set List, July 20, 2021, Nashville

1. "Twice As Hard"

2. "Jealous Again"

3. "Sister Luck"

4. "Could I’ve Been So Blind"

5. "Seeing Things"

6. "Hard To Handle"

7. "Thick n Thin"

8. "She Talks to Angels"

9. "Struttin Blues"

10. "Stare It Cold"

11. "No Speak"

12. "Go Faster"

13. "Hotel Illness"

14. "Hi-Head Blues"

15. "Good Friday"

16. "Wiser Time"

17. "Thorn In My Pride"

18. "Sting Me"

19. "Soul Singing"

20. Encore: "Remedy"