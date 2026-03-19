Rich Robinson has opened up about the Black Cowes extended hiatus revealing that a “f—ing toxic” dynamic nearly doomed the band.

During a recent appearance on The Bob Lefsetz Podcast, Robinson looked back on his band’s turbulent history, which included three breakups.

“Being in a band is like being in a marriage or being in a family,” he explained. “There's a family dynamic that surrounds every band. And our family band dynamic was f---ing toxic. And it was toxic from the moment we started seeing success is when infighting started happening and all this s---.”

Rich Robinson Says Former Black Crowes Bandmates Had 'Petty Power Agendas'

While cliches like egos and substance abuse each played a role in the Black Crowes' turmoil, Robinson claimed that other members of the band wanted to fuel the discourse between he and his brother, singer Chris Robinson.

“You know, our old drummer had said a couple of times, like, the scariest thing to all of us in the band is when you and Chris get along because we can't… there's no stopping. And there was a lot of that attitude there,” Rich recalled. “And so there was a lot of push to keep Chris and I separate, to divide and conquer, to push what I call little petty power agendas that people wanted to push instead of looking at Chris and I getting along as something that's a positive for everyone.”

READ MORE: 5 Reasons Why the Black Crowes Should Be in the Rock Hall

When the Black Crowes most recently reunited in 2020, the Robinson brothers were determined to learn from their previous mistakes.

“When we got back together, we talked about it,” Rich noted. “I mean, what most people don't understand is we got offered tours every year that we were broken up… Like, we could have toured any time. But at this time and moment, we, Chris and I had been out on our own. I think it was eight or nine years apart. And we decided that it was something that was important to us. And the way we did it was going to have to be a different way.”

“I don't want to do this if we're going to just start the same bulls—t,” Rich recalled saying. “If we're going to fight and it's going to be this and there's going to be pettiness and people trying to divide us. I said, I'm not going to f—ing do it. I don't want to do it. And [Chris] said the same thing.”

As a result, the Robinsons decided to overhaul much of their lineup.

“We both agreed that the only way to keep it positive is to bring in new people – is to bring in new band members and bring in new management and kind of start over where it's established that we, that this is where everything comes from,” Rich explained. “And for Chris and I's relationship and for the relationship of the band, this is how we need to do it.”

What Have the lack Crowes Done Since Reuniting?

The Black Crowes have been going strong for the last six years, touring heavily and recording new music. 2024’s Happiness Bastards was hailed as one of the best rock albums of the year and nabbed the band a Grammy nomination. Recently-released LP A Pound of Feathers has received similar critical acclaim.

The Black Crowes will embark on a sprawling summer tour beginning May 17.