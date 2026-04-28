When you are consistently getting calls from the likes of George Harrison, Eric Clapton, the Rolling Stones, David Gilmour and others, you know you're doing something right.

Keyboardist Chuck Leavell is that person. A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Leavell has been playing in bands since 1966, eventually becoming a member of the Allman Brothers in the '70s. "His songwriting had a Southern accent," Gregg Allman once said of him — the perfect fit for his band.

Leavell also became famous for his extensive history with the Rolling Stones — he's played on nearly every single one of their albums since 1983.

“It takes a long time to develop your own sound and style as a player, and hopefully I've done that," Leavell said in a 2011 interview with boomerocity.com. "I don't think of myself as some 'master' player — just an honest one. I do my best to paint pictures with the notes I play — to project emotion, color and feeling. That's about the best I can do to describe myself. Perhaps descriptions are best left to others."

Keith Richards once described it this way: "Without the continuity that Chuck brings to us, the Stones would not be the Stones."

In honor of Leavell's birthday (April 28), we're taking a look at 20 collaborations he's been a part of outside of the Allman Brothers and the Stones, some of which may surprise you.

1. Dinnertime, Alex Taylor (1972)

As far as we can tell, Leavell has never worked with James Taylor, but he has worked with his older brother, Alex, on a 1972 album called Dinnertime. Not only did Leavell play piano, keyboards and vibraphone on it, he also co-wrote the leadoff track, "Change Your Sexy Ways."

2. Playin' Favorites, Don McLean (1973)

Leavell appeared on Don McLean's fourth album, Playin' Favorites, contributing piano to almost half of its songs.

3. Searchin' for a Rainbow, The Marshall Tucker Band (1975)

There are several Marshall Tucker Band albums with Leavell on them, but the very first one was 1975's Searchin' for a Rainbow. Then came Carolina Dreams (1977), Running Like the Wind (1979) and others.

"I would always sit in with them if they asked," Leavell recalled to swampland.com in 2000. "They were all good guys, and I had wonderful times playing and just hanging out with those boys."

4. One of a Kind, Bobby Whitlock (1975)

There are two '70s albums by Bobby Whitlock that you can hear Leavell on, released a year apart: One of a Kind (1975) and Rock Your Sox Off (1976).

"Bobby and I were, and are, good pals," Leavell explained in 2000. "We lived not too far from each other in Macon [Georgia], and hung out a lot. Our wives were friends, and our kids played together. What a voice he has, and a versatile musician."

5. It's Time, Bonnie Bramlett (1975)

Many of us are familiar with Bonnie Bramlett as one half of the famous Delaney & Bonnie duo, but Bramlett herself released a number of solo albums, two of which feature Leavell. The first was 1975's It's Time, followed by 1976's Lady's Choice. (Just for fun, here's a photo of them performing together decades later in 2012.)

6. Aretha, Aretha Franklin (1986)

Interestingly, Aretha Franklin released two self-titled albums in her career, one in 1961 and another in 1986. It's the latter one that Leavell played on, fittingly playing keyboards on her cover of the Rolling Stones' "Jumpin' Jack Flash."

7. Hail! Hail! Rock 'n' Roll, Chuck Berry (1986)

Also in 1986, Leavell served as one of the backing musicians for Chuck Berry's Hail! Hail! Rock 'n' Roll shows at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis, which were filmed and eventually became a 1987 concert film.

8. The Knife Feels Like Justice, Brian Setzer (1986)

Not everyone can say that Chuck Leavell played on their debut album, but Brian Setzer can. That was in 1986, on a self-titled LP that also included Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty's Heartbreakers, plus Steve Jordan, future drummer for the Rolling Stones.

"Brian was looking to depart from rockabilly and go more mainstream," Leavell explained to Vintage Guitar in 2021. "I think he felt cramped by the [Stray] Cats...of course he was happy with their success and loved playing that kind of stuff, but he longed to break out and not be confined to what they were doing. When he reached out to see if I would play, of course I accepted. They flew me out to LA, and it was smooth sailing. Don [Gehman] was a good choice as producer and did a fine job guiding us. We got along great and all really wanted to help Brian find the direction he was looking for."

9. Shake Your Money Maker, The Black Crowes (1990)

Many years ago in the late '80s, Leavell was in Los Angeles working on another project when he got a call from the producer George Drakoulias, who was then working on the debut album of a band called the Black Crowes. Leavell was impressed by the demo tape he heard and before too long, he was participating in the studio sessions that would ultimately yield 1990's Shake Your Money Maker.

10. Unplugged, Eric Clapton (1992)

In 1991, Eric Clapton released a live album called 24 Nights, using music from over 40 concerts he performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 1990 and 1991. Leavell was a part of those shows, but it would not be the last time he backed Clapton on a stage. In 1992, Leavell played piano and harmonium for Clapton's MTV Unplugged performance, which wound up becoming a live album that won three Grammy awards.

11. Live in Japan, George Harrison (1992)

Also in 1991, Leavell joined Clapton as a backing musician for George Harrison's tour of Japan. "One of the sweetest guys on the planet," Leavell later said of the former Beatle. "Truly as great a humanitarian as he was a singer/songwriter/performer."

12. Tales of Ordinary Madness, Warren Haynes (1993)

Not only did Leavell play on Warren Haynes' debut solo album, 1993's Tales of Ordinary Madness, he also produced it.

"I was extremely impressed with what I heard, so I had a conversation with Warren. We talked about logistics and doing it in Atlanta, and talked about the musicians," Leavell recalled in 2026. "He asked me, 'Can you play on it?' Yeah, I'll play. I can co-produce and play. ... So we started the sessions, and everybody was well prepared. Warren was certainly very well prepared, you know? He had written the songs and had a good vision for what to do. And as we went through the process, each song kind of dictated the instrumentation, whether I would play on it or not, or whether I would do organ or piano or both. It was just a wonderful experience."

13. Swamp Ophelia, Indigo Girls (1994)

Leavell's piano can be heard on three songs from Indigo Girls' 1994 album Swamp Ophelia: "Fugitive," "Language or the Kiss" and "Power of Two."

14. Live... With a Little Help from Our Friends, Gov't Mule (1999)

Naturally, Leavell and Haynes didn't stop working together after 1993's Tales of Ordinary Madness. In subsequent years, Leavell appeared on a number of live Gov't Mule albums, including 1999's Live... With a Little Help from Our Friends, a recording of their 1998 New Year's Eve concert at the Roxy in Atlanta.

15. Undiscovered Soul, Richie Sambora (1998)

Leavell played both acoustic and electric piano on two tracks from Richie Sambora's 1998 album Undiscovered Soul: "Made in America" and "All That Really Matters."

16. Born and Raised, John Mayer (2012)

"John [Mayer] is an amazing talent," Leavell said in 2011, not long after he worked with him on the album Born and Raised. "He wrote three of the songs we did right on the spot. He's got tremendous and infectious energy." The following year, Leavell appeared on a second Mayer album, Paradise Valley.

17. The Green Sparrow, Mike Gordon (2008)

Mike Gordon from Phish released his second solo album, The Green Sparrow, in 2008. On it was his fellow Phish bandmate Trey Anastasio, Bill Kreutzmann from the Grateful Dead, Ivan Neville and Leavell, among others.

18. Live at Pompeii, David Gilmour (2017)

In a 2021 interview, Leavell was asked about the "hardest body of work" he ever had to learn and his answer was David Gilmour's, with whom he played in July 2016 at the Amphitheatre of Pompeii.

"We all know Pink Floyd but I hadn't really studied their music that deeply before," he said. "Also David had a lot of solo songs off his records that he wanted to have in the show. So he sent me a live concert that he had done fairly recently in South America. I studied that thing in my little rehearsal place every day, making chord charts and practicing until I was on a plane headed over there. It was extremely helpful to me because it was a lot of information to absorb."

19. Midnight Rose, Paul Rodgers (2023)

The solo Leavell plays on "Take Love," a song from Paul Rodgers' 2023 solo album Midnight Rose, was something Rogers described to Rock Cellar as "wondrous and a revelation." We'd agree.

20. Ain't Done With the Blues, Buddy Guy (2025)

When Buddy Guy released 2025's Ain't Done With the Blues, he brought along quite a few famous guests, including Peter Frampton, Joe Bonamassa, Joe Walsh and Leavell. In February of 2026, it won the Grammy Award for Best Traditional Blues Album.