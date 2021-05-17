Black Crowes Announce Rescheduled 2021 North American Tour

The Black Crowes have announced dates for their newly rescheduled reunion tour.

An upcoming run of 37 North American shows will launch this summer on July 20 in Nashville and close on Sept. 25 in Bethel, N.Y.

The Shake Your Money Maker 2021 Summer Tour, originally scheduled for 2020 but postponed due to coronavirus restrictions, will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s debut album, 1990's Shake Your Money Maker.

Brothers Chris and Rich Robinson will bring along some old faces as well as some new ones. Former bassist Sven Pipien, who played with the band from 1997 up until its breakup in 2015, will play on the 2021 reunion tour. To complete the lineup, the Black Crowes will be joined by guitarist Isaiah Mitchell, keyboardist Joel Robinow and drummer Raj Ojha.

You can see the list of upcoming tour dates below. Tickets are available now on the band's website.

The Black Crowes Shake Your Money Maker 2021 Summer Tour

July 20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

July 21 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

July 24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 25 –Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre

July 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

July 29 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 31 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 1 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 3 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 4 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Amphitheatre

August 7 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

August 10 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheatre

August 11 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 14 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Mitchell Woods Pavilion

August 15 – Austin, TX @ Germania Amphitheatre

August 18 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

August 21 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

August 22 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 25 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

August 26 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

August 29 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

August 30 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

September 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

September 5 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

September 7 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

September 8– Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

September 11 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

September 14 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 15 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 17 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

September 18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

September 22 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

September 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

September 25 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods

