Watch Ronnie Wood Make Surprise Appearance With the Black Crowes

Ronnie Wood made a surprise appearance at the Black Crowes' concert in L.A. on Friday night, joining them for a rendition of Faces' "Stay With Me."

Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes brought the Rolling Stones guitarist out on stage relatively early in the set, announcing to the audience they were about to be joined by a man who "doesn't need an introduction but he's going to get one."

You can view fan-filmed footage of their performance below.

The Black Crowes kicked off their 2024 tour earlier this month at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, which included a cover of the Velvet Underground's "White Light/White Heat" for their encore. They'll be on the road until early June, promoting the recently released Happiness Bastards, their first album in over a decade.

"Chris and I were stuck in this submarine for 24 years — and that's what being in a band is like," Rich Robinson told Howard Stern in March, referencing the fact that he and his brother Chris' relationship has not always been easy and led to periods of estrangement. "And then you get away, and you can have more of a 10,000-foot view of what just happened."

"It was like a kettle someone left on in a kitchen," Chris added, "and I'm like, 'Someone please turn the heat down.' We needed that break."

The Stones, meanwhile, are gearing up for their own tour, which begins April 28 in Houston, Texas, and will presumably showcase songs from their newest album, Hackney Diamonds.