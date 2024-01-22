Black Crowes Announce 2024 Tour
The Black Crowes have announced a tour in support of their upcoming album, Happiness Bastards.
The nearly three-dozen-date trek starts with a Nashville show in early April and is currently scheduled to wrap up on June 9 with a festival appearance in Spain.
The Black Crowes will release Happiness Bastards, their 10th LP, on March 15; the album marks the band's first record of new music in 15 years. Their last album, Before the Frost ... Until the Freeze, featured new music by the band recorded onstage in front of an audience. They've since released an LP of new recordings of older material and an EP of songs from 1972.
READ MORE: The Black Crowes, '1972' Album Review
The announcement of Happiness Bastards included a preview of the band's new song, "Wanting and Waiting," which you can hear below.
Bandleaders Chris and Rich Robinson resumed the band in 2019, four years after a breakup that resulted in the brothers not speaking for a few years. A 2020 tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, was put on hold because of the pandemic.
The tour eventually got underway in 2021, with the band staying busy with additional concert dates and an expanded reissue of their first album.
Where Will the Black Crowes Play Live in 2024?
The upcoming tour includes dates in Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles and Detroit before the Black Crowes head overseas for shows in London, Paris and Berlin. You can see the tour itinerary below.
"Hope everybody is ready to rock 'n' roll with us on the Happiness Bastards Tour this spring," Chris Robinson noted. "We’re excited to be playing songs from our new album along with some deeper tracks, juicy covers and the songs you want to hear."
Presales for the Happiness Bastards Tour start on Jan. 23; tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. local. You can find more information on the band's website.
The Black Crowes, Happiness Bastards Tour
April 2, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House
April 3, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
April 5, 2024 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
April 6, 2024 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 8, 2024 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
April 10, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
April 12, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
April 13, 2024 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
April 15, 2024 - Seattle, WA - McCaw Hall
April 16, 2024 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
April 19, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
April 20, 2024 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
April 23, 2024 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
April 24, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
April 27, 2024 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
April 28, 2024 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
April 30, 2024 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
May 1, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
May 3, 2024 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center
May 4, 2024 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
May 7, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
May 14, 2024 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
May 15, 2024 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
May 17, 2024 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall
May 18, 2024 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Civic at The Halls
May 21, 2024 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique
May 22, 2024 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live
May 24, 2024 - Paris, FR - L'Olympia
May 27, 2024 - Milan, IT - Teatro Arcimboldi Milano
May 29, 2024 - Frankfurt, DE - Alte Oper
May 30, 2024 - Stuttgart, DE - Liederhalle
June 1, 2024 - Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall
June 4, 2024 - Copenhagen, DK - Falkonersalen
June 5-8, 2024 - Sôlvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock Festival
June 9, 2024 - Mérida, ES - STONE & MUSIC Festival
