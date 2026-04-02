The Black Crowes kicked off their 2026 touring season with a fiery performance in Melbourne, Australia. The 17-song set list featured fan favorites and some new material. As the band's Chris Robinson had promised, there were some surprises as well, including a song they hadn't played in more than 35 years.

They opened the night in Melbourne with "Profane Prophecy," which was one of two songs the band released in January when they announced their new album, A Pound of Feathers. Perhaps wisely, they chose to go light on the new material for their 2026 Aussie debut, also airing out "Pharmacy Chronicles," from the current album.

READ MORE: The Black Crowes Return: Hear Two New Songs

The rest of the set was fairly heavy on fan favorites, with nearly half of the tracks coming from their smash albums, 1990's Shake Your Money Maker and 1992's The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion. Staples like "Remedy" and "Sting Me" and the triple-threat of Money Maker's "Twice as Hard," "Jealous Again" and "She Talks to Angels" were just a few of those highlights.

But the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees also surfaced the Warpaint-era "Movin' On Down the Line" for the first time in over a decade. Deeper still, they chose a fun way to wrap up the night, with a groove-loaded version of Faces' "Three Button Hand Me Down" more than 35 years after they last played it a handful of times in 1990.

Watch Black Crowes Perform 'Three Button Hand Me Down in Australia

American Fans Can Expect Deep Cuts Also

The Australian concert at the Forum Theatre offered a preview of what Chris Robinson says fans can expect in May when their Summer Hospitality tour with Whiskey Myers launches.

"For the American tour, we're discussing bringing back some old things that we used to do, that people haven't heard in a long time, which is exciting," he tells UCR. "We love that people... that our music still means something [and] enough to people to come be a part of it and feel it -- and jump up and down."

"Hopefully there's more jumping up and down than looking at phones," he adds. "But, you know, a Sagittarian can dream, can't he?"

What You Need to Know About the New Black Crowes Album

Jay Joyce, who was behind the board for Happiness Bastards, welcomed the Crowes back to the studio to record A Pound of Feathers. The sessions went down quickly, with the group finishing the recordings in less than two weeks. Robinson loves the combination that they've found with Joyce and how it's inspired each of them individually.

READ MORE: Black Crowes, 'A Pound of Feathers': Album Review

"No one plays like [Black Crowes guitarist] Rich [Robinson]. He doesn't play like Keith Richards. He doesn't play like Stephen Stills. He doesn't play like Nick Drake. He plays like Rich Robinson and it's very unique, what Rich does," Chris explains. "Jay is going to get off on that, right?"

"So now we've already elevated the thing. I think for us, we needed Jay for Happiness Bastards, because it had been so long," Robinson continues. "I wouldn't say there was pressure, but I definitely know there were expectations, mostly put on Rich and myself. But we already know if a song is good or bad."

"We've been doing this a long time, but to have Jay and trust in Jay and kind of put it in his hands to help us put it together to make a really cohesive and focused record like that [was important]," he concludes. "We took some chances. I don't think it's the record anyone expected us to make, with this record."

Watch Black Crowes Perform 'Remedy' in Australia

Watch Black Crowes Perform 'My Morning Song' in Australia

Watch Black Crowes Perform 'Sting Me' in Australia

Black Crowes, April 2, 2026, Melbourne, Australia

1. "Profane Prophecy" (debut)

2. "Sting Me"

3. "Thick n' Thin"

4. "Twice as Hard"

5. "Movin' On Down the Line" (first time since 2013)

6. "Pharmacy Chronicles" (debut)

7. ""My Morning Song"

8. "Soul Singing"

9. "She Talks to Angels"

10. "Bedside Manners"

11. "Wiser Time"

12. "Hard to Handle"

13. "Sometimes Salvation"

14. "Thorn in My Pride"

15. "Jealous Again"

16. "Remedy"

17. "Three Button Hand Me Down (first time played since 1990)