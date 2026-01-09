The Black Crowes have released two new songs, including the first single, "Profane Prophecy" as well as a second track, "Pharmacy Chronicles." You can hear both songs below.

It's the band's first new music since 2024's Happiness Bastards. Producer Jay Joyce is once again behind the board for the latest recordings, which offer a preview of the group's upcoming album, A Pound of Feathers, set for release Mar. 13.

The Band is 'Really Happy' With the New Record

Looking back at the path from Happiness Bastards to the moment when they regrouped to work on songs for what became the next record, guitarist Rich Robinson says it all happened very organically.

"We just kind of went in and did it. It felt natural [and] great. Working with Jay [on Happiness Bastards] was amazing, and it was all really cool," he tells UCR in a new interview. "But, you know, I had written those songs over a couple of years, so I sent Chris [Robinson], like 40 songs. He chooses what he wants to work on and then we just kind of get together."

For A Pound of Feathers, they took a slightly different approach. "We had less time, which I like, because we decided to use the studio as a writing tool," he explains. "Instead of having things that were a little more solidified, we went in and I had my parts -- but we went in [a little bit] less prepared, but more using the studio as a tool. A lot of times that breeds a little bit more excitement, because things are moving fast.

"You're kind of working on the fly and you don't have time to overthink things, which is a killer," Robinson adds. "if you're too concerned about it, or you're overthinking all these things, It kind of ruins it for everyone,. So this time, we just went in, we did it, and it came out great. We're really happy with it."

What Else is on Tap for the Black Crowes in 2026?

They'll be back in action not long after A Pound of Feathers hits the shelves. The group is currently set to hit the stage starting April 2 in Melbourne, Australia. They've got 12 headlining dates booked presently, part of what's going to be a busy year of road work.

Also on the schedule are a series of shows supporting Guns N' Roses. As Rich Robinson shared during the conversation with UCR, he and Chris are looking forward to teaming up with the hard rock legends.

"That's going to be great. I can't wait," he says. You know we did [play with] Slash at FireAid and it was so much fun. We've been in each other's sphere, for such a long time. They're a phenomenal American rock and roll band -- one of the last ones, you know what I mean? I think for them and us to be on the same bill is going to be so much fun."

A Pound of Feathers is available for pre-order now via the band's official website.