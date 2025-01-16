Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart and Joni Mitchell Headline FireAid

Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, Sting, Joni Mitchell and Stephen Stills are among the first wave of artists confirmed for the Jan. 30 FireAid benefit concert, which will benefit victims of the massive wildfires in Los Angeles.

Sting, Green Day, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Earth, Wind & Fire will also appear at the Jan. 30 shows, which will take place at two different Los Angeles-area venues, the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum.

Billie Eilish and Finneas, Dave Matthews and John Mayer, Gracie Abrams, Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Pink and Tate McRae will also appear.

Additional artists, special guests, and the lineups for each venue will be announced in the coming days. Tickets for both venues will go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 22 through Ticketmaster.

The shows, which will begin at 6 p.m. PST, will also be streamed live on Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, exclusively on “LIFE with John Mayer,” Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube, and at select AMC Theatre locations in 70 US markets.

Read More: Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith Loses Home to L.A. Fires

As of Wednesday the L.A. wild fires, which first erupted on Jan. 7, have burned over 40,000 aces of land, destroyed at least an estimated 12,000 structures and resulted in 25 known deaths.