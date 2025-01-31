Black Crowes Cover Led Zeppelin With Slash at FireAid

The Black Crowes were joined by John Fogerty and Slash during a triumphant set at the FireAid benefit concert in Los Angeles.

The group opened their three-song set with a high-energy rendition of “Remedy,” the chart topping 1992 single from their multi-platinum sophomore album The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion.

Next, they welcomed Fogerty to the stage for a rendition of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Have You Ever Seen the Rain.” Fogerty had been announced as a performer for the benefit show, but his collaboration with the Crowes was a surprise. Prior to the event, the CCR legend expressed how much he appreciated being part of FireAid.

READ MORE: Top 10 Black Crowes Songs

“Excited to join an incredible lineup of artists at the Kia Forum tonight for FireAid, supporting our community’s recovery from the recent wildfires,” Fogerty wrote on Facebook. “Let’s come together through music to rebuild and strengthen Southern California.”

Black Crowes Cover Led Zeppelin With Help From Slash

The final song of the set was a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Going to California,” with Slash stepping into the famous guitar part originally played by Jimmy Page. The GNR icon initially came on stage unannounced, only to receive rapturous cheers from the crowd.

"He needs no introduction!" singer Chris Robinson quipped as Slash took a seat next to Black Crowes guitarist, Rich Robinson. Fan shot video of the performance can be watched below.

The band has some history with Led Zeppelin. Page first made a cameo onstage with the Black Crowes in 1995. Four years later, he teamed with the Southern rockers for a series of gigs, which resulted in the Live at the Greek: Excess All Areas live album.

According to Setlist.fm, the Black Crowes have also occasionally mixed Led Zeppelin tunes into their shows. While FireAid marked the first time they've performed “Going to California,” songs such as “Whole Lotta Love” and “Hey, Hey, What Can I Do” have previously made it into their set lists.