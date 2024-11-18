Rod Stewart Unveils North American ‘One Last Time’ Tour

Rod Stewart has confirmed new North American dates on his ongoing "One Last Time" tour, after shows across Asia and Europe. The new concerts are largely shared with Cheap Trick and begin on March 7 in Austin before an already-announced Las Vegas residency.

Check out the dates and cities for 20 confirmed "One Last Time" concerts through Aug. 15 below. Stewart last toured with Cheap Trick in 2022.

Presale tickets for fan club members begin Tuesday, Nov. 19, at rodstewart.com. Citi cardmembers will also have access to presale tickets from Tuesday through Thursday, Nov. 21, through the Citi Entertainment program at www.citientertainment.com. The general on-sale begins Nov. 22.

Stewart hasn't confirmed this as his final tour, despite the name. The "One Last Time" dates follow the release of Stewart's 33rd studio album. Swing Fever was a collaboration with Squeeze alum Jools Hollard and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra.

Earlier this year, Stewart sold his music catalog to Irving Azoff's Iconic Artists for nearly $100 million. He then confirmed a new residency following a 13-year run in Las Vegas with a show dubbed "Rod Stewart: The Hits." These "Encore Shows" will be held from March through June at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Rod Stewart's 'One Last Time' Tour With Cheap Trick

3/07/2025 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

6/14/2025 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Outdoor Arena at Harveys*

6/15/2025 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amp*

7/8/2025 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

7/11/2025 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

7/12/2025 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

7/15/2025 – Saratoga Springs NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

7/19/2025 – Columbia, MD@ Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/22/2025 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

7/25/2025 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

7/26/2025 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

7/29/2025 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

8/1/2025 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/2/2025 – Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater

8/5/2025 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

8/8/2025 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

8/9/2025 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

8/12/2025 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/14/2025 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

8/15/2025 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

*Cheap Trick does not appear on these dates