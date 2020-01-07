Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick to Tour North America Together

Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick have announced a North American tour together from July 21 to Sept. 5, with the band opening for the singer.

The road trip starts in Cleveland on July 21 and ends in Chicago on Sept. 5, with most general tickets going on sale at 10AM local time on Jan. 10. Stewart’s fan club opens a pre-sale at 10AM today, while Cheap Trick’s pre-sale launching on Jan. 8 at 10AM local time.

You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Stewart – who’s currently facing legal action over an alleged assault incident – recently released an orchestral album of some of his older songs, You’re in My Heart, but admitted he wasn’t fully satisfied with the recording of a new track, “Stop Loving Her Today,” which came out as a single in November.

“I think we might have gilded the lily with the strings on it, and we might do a remix where we take them down a little,” he said. “They’re a bit too loud.”

He also admitted he wouldn’t pay to attend an orchestral concert. “I told them I’d like to hear a couple of takes and see what they can do with these songs," he explained. "I was pleasantly surprised with what they came back with.”

Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick Summer Tour 2020

Jul. 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Jul. 24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Jul. 25 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Jul. 29 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center (without Cheap Trick)

Jul. 31 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 1 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 5 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 8 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (without Cheap Trick)

Aug. 9 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 11 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 14 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 15 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 21 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 22 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Aug. 29 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Aug. 30 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sep. 2 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

Sep. 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Sep. 5 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL