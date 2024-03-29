Rod Stewart Is Actually Taking This Knighthood Thing Seriously

Plenty of rock stars get to call themselves "Sir" this or that. But Rod Stewart isn't content with simply adding the title.

He says he takes the honor of knighthood seriously, with hopes to use his position to help others whenever he can.

"For me, being a knight isn't about resting on your laurels," Stewart tells Britain's Hello magazine. "It's about going forward and getting things done. I believe in making the most of my knighthood where I can."

Stewart notes that he's "not a religious man. There are too many horrible things happening in the world for me to think there may be a God. But my religion is to be good and do good to others. That's the principle I bring my kids up on – to be kind, to love and forgive."

Despite this lack of religious faith, Stewart says he can't resist saying a little prayer for his beloved Celtic Football Club. He quipped, "Mind you, when Celtic scored their seven-goal win ... I went, 'Oh God, thank you.'"

Could Collaborator Jools Holland Get His Own Knighthood?

The former Faces frontman also reveals that he and his wife Penny Lancaster are big fans of King Charles – and there's a similar reasoning: "Kindness and helping others are so important to him," Stewart said. "Penny adores him and so do I. I find him to be humble, a gentleman of the first order."

He just released Swing Fever, a throwback collaboration with former Squeeze cofounder Jools Holland. Stewart recently discussed starting a knighthood campaign for his friend.

"I could start the ball rolling," Stewart told Vulture. "There's a committee that you write to. They look at it and make sure he hasn't been in prison and has paid all of his taxes. We just need a few people."

Rod Stewart's Spouse is One of Rock's Hottest Wives