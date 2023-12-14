Do Ya Think Rod Stewart’s $80 Million Mansion is Sexy?

Rod Stewart has put his longtime Beverly Hills mansion on the market for $80 million.

You can see dozens of photos of the house and its three acres of surrounding property below.

According to the New York Times, Stewart is planning to spend more time in his native Britain, as well as in a home he owns in Florida. "The whole family lived there for 30 years," explains Tomer Fridman of the Fridman Group, who holds the exclusive listing for the property. "The children grew up there, and he's got grandchildren already. He built a whole life there, and it's just time."

The butter yellow home features 28,000 square feet of living space, highlighted by a grand foyer featuring a double staircase and double-height ceilings. Outside there's a pool and spa and manicured lawns. Stewart's lifelong passion for soccer is represented by the building's fully lighted, 60x120 foot playing field.

Earlier this month, Stewart announced plans to take his musical career in a new direction with Swing Fever, an album of classic big band numbers performed in collaboration with Jools Holland and set for release in February 2024. "I just want to leave all the rock 'n' roll stuff behind," he explained, "for a while, maybe."

Read More: Rod Stewart and Jools Holland to Release 'Swing Fever' in 2024

Stewart will play his last show of 2023 tonight in Madrid, then return to the states for a brief tour in February 2024, which will be followed by longer visits to Asia and Europe.