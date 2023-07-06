Eagles Announce ‘The Long Goodbye’ Farewell Tour

Eagles have announced The Long Goodbye farewell tour, officially billed as the legendary rock group's final trek. Steely Dan will serve as the opening act for the tour. You can see the first 13 announced dates below. Tickets will go on sale for those shows on July 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds,” noted a message from the band. “Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful.

“Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed,” the statement continued. “But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle.”

Although only 13 initial concert dates are listed, the band promised to perform "as many shows in each market as their audience demands" and added that “scheduling information will be released as dates are set.” “We hope to see as many of you as we can before we finish up,” they said in closing. “Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

The group's lineup will consist of legacy members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, along with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey. The latter two joined the touring group in 2017 following the death of Deacon's father and Eagles co-founder, Glenn Frey. In April 2022 it was announced that Deacon had left the group, but he returned for a pair of shows two months later.

The band's first farewell tour performance is slated for Sept. 7 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The press release noted that the trek is expected to last through 2025.

Eagles and Steely Dan have a long history together. In their heydays, both bands were managed by Irving Azoff. They forged a friendship and even referenced each other in songs. Steely Dan's “Everything You Did" includes the line “Turn up the Eagles, the neighbors are listening.” Meanwhile, the Eagles make a reference to Steely Dan in the lyrics to "Hotel California."

“One of the things that impressed us about Steely Dan was that they would say anything in their songs, and it didn’t have to necessarily make sense,” Glenn Frey once admitted, adding that Eagles "were sort of trying to expand our lyrical horizons and just take on something in the realm of the bizarre, as Steely Dan had done.”

Eagles, The Long Goodbye Tour 2023

Sept. 7 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 11 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 16 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Sept. 20 - Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Oct. 5 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 9 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 13 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 17 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Nov. 2 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 7 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 9 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Nov. 14 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Nov. 17 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center