Deacon Frey Performs as Special Guest at Two Eagles Concerts

Deacon Frey has appeared as a guest performer at the Eagles' two most recent concerts in Europe.

The son of the late Glenn Frey, who'd been a touring member of the band since 2017, announced in April that he would be stepping away from the road.

"We are grateful to Deacon for his admirable efforts and we wish him well as he charts his future," the band said in a statement at the time. "Deacon's Eagles family will always be here to surround him with love, support and goodwill, and he is always welcome to join us onstage at any future concerts if he so desires. We hope our fans will join us in wishing Deacon the very best as he moves into the next phase of his career."

Frey first appeared at the band's show in Arnhem, the Netherlands, on June 17. According to setlist.fm, he performed again at the Eagles' concert in Liverpool on June 20. Frey, donning a Liverpool Football Club shirt, joined the group for "Peaceful Easy Feeling," "Take It Easy" and the final song of the evening, "Already Gone."

Watch Deacon Frey Perform With Eagles in Arnhem, Netherlands

"We are glad to be here," Don Henley said at the show. "At this stage of the game, we're glad to be just about anywhere. There's not gonna be much talking. No fireworks. No wind machines. No butt-wagging choreography. Just a bunch of guys with guitars."

Watch Eagles Perform 'Hotel California' in Liverpool

You can view a complete set list from the Liverpool show below.

Eagles are scheduled to perform three more dates in the U.K. this month: Edinburgh, Dublin and London.

Eagles, Anfield, Liverpool, England, 6/20/22

1. "Seven Bridges Road" (Steve Young cover)

2. "One of These Nights"

3. "New Kid in Town"

4. "Witchy Woman"

5. "Take It to the Limit"

6. "Lyin' Eyes"

7. "In the City" (Joe Walsh song)

8. "I Can't Tell You Why"

9. "Best of My Love"

10. "Tequila Sunrise"

11. "Peaceful Easy Feeling" (Jack Tempchin cover) (With Deacon Frey as guest vocalist)

12. "Take It Easy" (With Deacon Frey as guest vocalist)

13. "Those Shoes"

14. "The Boys of Summer" (Don Henley song)

15. "Life's Been Good" (Joe Walsh song)

16. "Victim of Love"

17. "Funk #49" (James Gang cover)

18. "Heartache Tonight"

19. "Life in the Fast Lane"

Encore:

20. "Hotel California"

21. "Rocky Mountain Way" (Joe Walsh song)

22. "Desperado"

23. "Already Gone" (Jack Tempchin cover) (With Deacon Frey as guest vocalist)