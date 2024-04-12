Watch Paul McCartney Play With Eagles at Jimmy Buffett Tribute

Paul McCartney teamed up with Eagles at Thursday night's Keep the Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett, performing "Let It Be."

McCartney noted from the stage that he'd visited Buffett during the last week of his life and played a few songs for him then. Buffett "was in a pretty bad way, but he still had that twinkle in his eye," McCartney explained. "Tonight I thought I'd sing one of those songs."

You can view fan-filmed footage of the performance below.

The concert, which took place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, also featured performances by Jon Bon Jovi ("Thank God & Jimmy Buffett," with Pitbull), Sheryl Crow ("Fins") and Jackson Browne ("He Went to Paris). Before performing with McCartney, Eagles took the stage on their own for renditions of "Boys of Summer," "Take It to the Limit" and "In the City."

Also on the bill was Eric Church, Brandi Carlile, Jack Johnson, Jake Owen, Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown and Buffett's own Coral Reefer Band.

"We all think we’re rock stars, but he flew his own plane to his own show," Bon Jovi said during his portion of the show (via the Los Angeles Times). "That's a rock star."

The evening concluded with all of the performers coming together for Buffett's signature song, "Margaritaville."

