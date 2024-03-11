Paul McCartney, Eagles and More to Lead Jimmy Buffett Tribute

A concert honoring the late Jimmy Buffett will take place in Los Angeles on April 11, featuring performances by Paul McCartney, Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Sheryl Crow, Jackson Browne and many more.

Titled "Keep the Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett," the show will be held at the Hollywood Bowl. Other artists slated to appear include Eric Church, Brandi Carlile, Jack Johnson, Pitbull, Jake Owen, Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown and Buffett's own Coral Reefer Band.

Tickets will be available beginning March 15.

A number of the acts on the bill worked with Buffett themselves, including McCartney and the Eagles.

Buffett and his Coral Reefer band opened for the Eagles in 1975, an inspiring moment for the future "Margaritaville" singer.

"I was introduced to the band in the dressing room of the [Los Angeles] Coliseum," Buffett said when he inducted the Eagles into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. "I don't remember how I got on the bill, but I was just excited to be there. It didn't matter that nobody had paid to see us or that they misspelled my name on the marquee."

"I sat there with all the members of the Coral Reefer Band in awe," Buffett continued. "And when it was over, we strolled back through the empty arena towards our dressing room, and I said...'That is the kind of band we want to become.'"

McCartney appeared as a guest on Buffett's final album, Equal Strain on All Parts.

"He had a most amazing lust for life and a beautiful sense of humor," McCartney wrote on social media following Buffett's passing. "When we swapped tales about the past his were so exotic and lush and involved sailing trips and surfing and so many exciting stories that it was hard for me to keep up with him. Right up to the last minute his eyes still twinkled with a humor that said, 'I love this world and I'm going to enjoy every minute of it.' So many of us will miss Jimmy and his tremendous personality. His love for us all, and for mankind as a whole."