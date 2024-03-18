Eagles Rumored to Land in Vegas for Sphere Residency

Eagles are expected to land in Las Vegas for a Sphere residency later this year, the New York Post reports.

Sources have told the publication that the band will enjoy a 10-week sojourn in Sin City from September through December, although the total number of shows and terms of the deal have not been disclosed yet.

A spokesperson for the state-of-the-art venue declined to comment on the rumor, telling the Post, "We do not comment on any artists performing at Sphere except for those who have been announced."

If the Eagles do perform at the Sphere, it will extend their ongoing Long Goodbye tour, the last date of which is currently scheduled for June 15 in Arnhem, Netherlands. The farewell voyage began in September 2023 and is expected to last until 2025. Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey "will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands," according to a press release.

READ MORE: Eagles Lyrics Case Abruptly Dropped Following New Henley Evidence

What Other Artists Are Booked for the Sphere?

Eagles would not be the first band of septuagenarians to play the Sphere. The venue recently bid farewell to its first act, U2, who took over the arena from late September through early March with their Achtung Baby Live residency. It will welcome Phish for a four-night run in April before making way for Dead & Company, who will play more than a dozen dates throughout May and June. The jam band promised to deliver "never-before-seen visual storytelling" and a "unique" set list for each weekend's trio of performances.