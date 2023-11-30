Phish to Play Las Vegas Sphere in 2024

Phish will appear at the Sphere in Las Vegas next spring, performing four shows in April 2024.

The jam band will play four consecutive nights: April 18, 19, 20 and 21. Ticket requests can be made now through Dec. 11, with tickets for the general public going on sale beginning Dec. 15.

"From the moment we first heard about [the] Sphere and its potential, we've been dreaming up ways to bring our show to this breathtaking canvas," guitarist and singer Trey Anastasio said in a press release. "We're thrilled to present this completely unique experience to Phish fans."

READ MORE: 25 Years Ago: Phish Stages 'The Great Went'

According to the press release, each of Phish's four performances will feature unique set lists and visuals, such that no two shows will be the same. It also states that the concerts "mark the beginning of a new relationship between Phish and [the] Sphere," but no further shows will take place at the venue in 2024.

The Sphere's First Year

The Sphere, which boasts state-of-the-art-audio quality and a 160,000 sq. ft. LED display inside the venue, the highest-resolution LED screen on earth, opened back in September. (With a total cost of over $2 billion, it's the most expensive entertainment venue in Las Vegas history.) For the last two months, it's hosted U2's Achtung Baby Live residency, which is scheduled to last until February 2024.

READ MORE: U2’s 5 Most Dazzling Moments From Sphere Opening Night

"What a fancy pad," Bono said during their first show. "Look at all this stuff."