Win Eagles’ ‘To the Limit: Essential Collection’ Vinyl Box Set

Eagles are commemorating their The Long Goodbye farewell tour with To the Limit: The Essential Collection, a 6-LP box set featuring 51 studio and live recordings spanning their legendary career. One lucky Ultimate Classic Rock reader will win this collection and a set of drink coasters featuring its artwork.

In addition to the original studio versions of famous Eagles hits such as "New Kid in Town," "One of These Nights," "Best of My Love," "Hotel California" and "Heartache Tonight," To the Limit: The Essential Collection features beloved album tracks such as "Desperado," "Victim of Changes" and "In the City."

The box set also features select songs from the band's five live albums: 1980's Eagles Live, 1994's Hell Freezes Over, 2000's The Millennium Concert, 2017's Live at the Forum '76 and 2020's Live From the Forum MMXVII. You can see the complete track list below.

For your chance to win the Eagles To the Limit: Essential Collection vinyl box set, simply enter your name, email and phone number into the entry form at the top of this page. You will be added to UCR's daily newsletter mailing list. The contest ends on April 22, 2024, at 11:59PM ET.

Eagles To the Limit: The Essential Collection Track List

LP One

Side One

“Take It Easy” “Peaceful Easy Feeling” “Witchy Woman” “Train Leaves Here This Morning” “Nightingale”

Side Two

“Desperado” “Doolin-Dalton” “Tequila Sunrise” “Outlaw Man” “Saturday Night”

LP Two

Side One

“Good Day In Hell” “The Best Of My Love” “James Dean” “Already Gone” “Ol’ 55”

Side Two

“On The Border” “Midnight Flyer” “After The Thrill Is Gone” “Lyin’ Eyes”

LP Three

Side One

“One Of These Nights” “Take It To The Limit” “Hotel California” “Life In The Fast Lane”

Side Two

“New Kid In Town” “Victim Of Love” “The Last Resort”

LP Four

Side One

“I Can’t Tell You Why” “Heartache Tonight” “In The City” “The Long Run”

Side Two

“Get Over It” “Love Will Keep Us Alive” “Hole In The World” “How Long” “Busy Being Fabulous”

LP Five

Side One

“Seven Bridges Road" – Santa Monica Civic Auditorium (1980) “Take It Easy" – The Forum (1976) “Take It To The Limit” – The Forum (1976) “New Kid In Town” – The Forum (1976)

Side Two

“Hotel California” – The Forum (1976) “Already Gone” – The Forum (1976) “Desperado” – The Forum (1976) “Heartache Tonight” – Santa Monica Civic Auditorium (1980)

LP Six

Side One

“I Can’t Tell You Why” – Santa Monica Civic Auditorium (1980) “Life In The Fast Lane” – Santa Monica Civic Auditorium (1980) “Tequila Sunrise” – MTV (1994) “In The City” – MTV (1994)

Side Two