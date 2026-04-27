Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth Band Hits the Road This Summer
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth has announced new summer tour dates.
The new dates support the band's latest album, The End, released in 2025.
Van Halen's third Mammoth album, like its predecessors, was recorded solely by the singer and guitarist, who also played bass, drums and piano on the LP.
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On tour, Van Halen's Mammoth includes guitarists Jon Jourdan and Frank Sidoris, bassist Ronnie Ficarro and drummer Garrett Whitlock.
Two of The End's songs have reached No. 1 at rock radio: the title track and "The Spell." The songs join "Distance" and "Don't Back Down," from 2021's debut Mammoth WVH, as No. 1 tracks in the group's catalog.
Where Is Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth Playing in 2026?
Mammoth is now on tour with Bush; they also have previously announced dates with Creed on their schedule.
The newly announced headline concerts begin on July 27 in Savannah, Georgia.
For the next couple of weeks, the band will perform in Chattanooga, Baltimore and Virginia Beach, before a final show on Aug. 8 in Monroe, Michigan.
Before the North American dates, Mammoth will play shows in Europe.
The band's complete scheduled 2026 tour dates are below.
Watch Mammoth's Video for 'The End'
After the North American headlining dates, Mammoth will head to South America and Europe for a run of performances from October through the end of 2026.
More information about Mammoth's new summer tour dates, as well as other shows the band is performing in 2026, can be found on their website.
Mammoth 2026 The End Tour
Apr 28 — Portland, OR, United States · Bush featuring Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun
Apr 29 — Seattle, WA, United States · Bush featuring Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun
May 01 — West Valley City, UT, United States · Bush featuring Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun
May 03 — Denver, CO, United States · Bush featuring Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun
May 05 — Moline, IL, United States · Bush featuring Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun
May 06 — Oshkosh, WI, United States · Bush featuring Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun
May 08 — Bonner Springs, KS, United States · Bush featuring Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun
May 09 — Camdenton, MO, United States · Bush featuring Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun
May 12 — Hollywood, FL, United States · Bush featuring Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun
May 13 — Clearwater, FL, United States · Bush featuring Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun
May 13 — Clearwater, FL, United States · Bush featuring Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun
May 15 — Franklin, TN, United States · Bush featuring Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun
May 16 — Maryland Heights, MO, United States · Point Fest
Jun 04 — Gliwice, Poland · PREZERO ARENA GLIWICE
Jun 06 — Gliwice, Poland · PREZERO ARENA GLIWICE
Jun 07 — Gelsenkirchen, Germany · With Megadeth
Jun 10 — Dublin, Ireland · 3Arena
Jun 12 — Belfast, United Kingdom · Limelight 1
Jun 14 — Derby, United Kingdom · Download Festival 2026
Jun 16 — Southampton, United Kingdom · The 1865
Jun 18 — Amsterdam, Netherlands · Ziggo Dome
Jun 19 — Dessel, Belgium · Graspop Metal Meeting 2026
Jun 20 — Amsterdam, Netherlands · Ziggo Dome
Jun 23 — Berlin, Germany · Uber Arena
Jun 24 — København, Denmark · Copenhell
Jun 25 — Berlin, Germany · Uber Arena
Jun 27 — Cardiff, United Kingdom · Blackbird Festival
Jun 28 — Antwerpen, Belgium · AFAS Dome
Jul 01 — Paris, France · Accor Arena
Jul 03 — Paris, France · Accor Arena
Jul 11 — Edmonton, AB, Canada · Rockin' Thunder 2026
Jul 12 — Edmonton Northlands, AB, Canada · Exhibition Lands Racetrack
Jul 14 — Winnipeg, MB, Canada · Creed featuring Mammoth
Jul 16 — Des Moines, IA, United States · Wooly's
Jul 18 — La Vista, NE, United States · The Astro
Jul 19 — Tinley Park, IL, United States · Summer of '99 And Beyond Festival 2026
Jul 22 — Huntsville, AL, United States · Creed featuring Mammoth and Hinder
Jul 24 — Orange Beach, AL, United States · Creed featuring Mammoth and Hinder
Jul 25 — Tupelo, MS, United States · Cadence Bank Arena
Jul 27 — Savannah, GA, United States · Victory North
Jul 29 — Chattanooga, TN, United States · Barrelhouse Ballroom
Jul 30 — Raleigh, NC, United States · Lincoln Theatre
Aug 01 — North Myrtle Beach, SC, United States · House of Blues Myrtle Beach
Aug 02 — Baltimore, MD, United States · Nevermore Hall
Aug 04 — Virginia Beach, VA, United States · Elevation 27
Aug 05 — Lititz, PA, United States · Mickey’s Black Box
Aug 06 — Albany, NY, United States · Empire Live
Aug 08 — Monroe, MI, United States · Monroe County Fair 2026
Oct 31 — Ñuñoa, Chile · With Iron Maiden
Nov 01 — Ñuñoa, Chile · With Iron Maiden
Nov 05 — Hamburg, Germany · Gruenspan
Nov 06 — København, Denmark · Pumpehuset
Nov 07 — Oslo, Norway · John Dee
Nov 09 — Stockholm, Sweden · With Shinedown
Nov 10 — Göteborg, Sweden · Pustervik
Nov 12 — Berlin, Germany · Metropol
Nov 13 — Warsaw, Poland · Progresja
Nov 15 — Prague, Czech Republic · Lucerna Music Bar
Nov 18 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom · Utilita Arena Newcastle
Nov 19 — Glasgow, United Kingdom · OVO Hydro
Nov 21 — Birmingham, United Kingdom · bp pulse LIVE
Nov 22 — Manchester, United Kingdom · AO Arena
Nov 24 — London, United Kingdom · O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Nov 26 — Paris, France · Bataclan
Nov 28 — Antwerpen, Belgium · Trix
Nov 29 — Köln, Germany · Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
Dec 01 — Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg · Rockhal
Dec 02 — Stuttgart, Germany · LKA Longhorn
Dec 04 — Trezzo Sull'adda Mi, Italy · Live Club
Dec 05 — Solothurn, Switzerland · Concert hall Solothurn
Dec 08 — Budapest, Hungary · Dürer Kert
Dec 09 — Wien, Austria · Szene
Dec 10 — Nurnberg, Germany · Hirsch
Dec 12 — Amsterdam, Netherlands · Melkweg
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Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso