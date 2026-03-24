Watch AC/DC Return to the Stage After Stevie Young’s Hospitalization

Less than a week after guitarist Stevie Young was hospitalized, AC/DC returned to action Monday for the first show of a three-night stand in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

You can see the full set list and fan-shot video of the 21-song set below.

Young, along with his uncle and lead guitarist Angus, singer Brian Johnson, bassist Chris Chaney and drummer Matt Laug kicked off the packed show at Estadio River Plate with the Highway to Hell track "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)" and concluded it, as is tradition, with "For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)."

After AC/DC's March 15 show in Santiago, Chile, Young took ill and sought medical attention. "Out of an abundance of caution, he was admitted to a local [Buenos Aires] hospital where he is undergoing a ​full battery of tests," a spokesperson said at the time. "Stevie is ​doing well and is in good spirits. He is looking forward to ⁠getting onstage on Monday."

Watch AC/DC Perform 'If You Want Blood (You've Got It)'

Young joined his uncle Angus Young in in 2014, replacing Angus' brother (and also Stevie's uncle) Malcolm, who co-founded AC/DC in 1973 and was forced to step away from the band after being diagnosed with dementia and other health issues. Malcolm died in 2017.

READ MORE: AC/DC Sing Stevie Young's Praises

The news of Stevie's hospitalization brings to mind the multiple health (and legal) issues AC/DC encountered and overcame during their 2015-2016 Rock or Bust tour. They are scheduled to play two more shows at Estadio River Plate in the next week, after which they will move onto a three-night stand (April 7, 11 and 15) in Mexico City.

The band's 2026 North American tour will kick off July 11th in Charlotte, NC and conclude Sept. 29 in Philadelphia, PA.

Watch AC/DC Perform 'Thunderstruck'

AC/DC 03/23/26 Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires Set List

1. "If You Want Blood (You've Got It)"

2. "Back in Black"

3. "Demon Fire"

4. "Shot Down in Flames"

5. "Thunderstruck"

6. "Have a Drink on Me"

7. "Hells Bells"

8. "Shot in the Dark"

9. "Stiff Upper Lip"

10. "Highway to Hell"

11. "Shoot to Thrill"

12. "Sin City"

13. "Jailbreak"

14. "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"

15. "High Voltage"

16. "Riff Raff"

17. "You Shook Me All Night Long"

18. "Whole Lotta Rosie"

19. "Let There Be Rock"

20. "T.N.T."

21. "For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)"

(via SetList.fm)