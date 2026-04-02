Alice Cooper will introduce his new guitarist at a concert on Thursday night.

Anna Cara replaces Cooper's longtime guitar player, Nita Strauss, who announced earlier this year that she was taking a break from performing to have her first child this summer.

The 22-year-old Cara is from Newcastle, England.

She has previously played with Cooper's guitarist Tommy Henriksen, who is also a member of Cooper's side project, the Hollywood Vampires, and with Krokus' Marc Storace.

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She will make her debut with Cooper at the Welcome to Our Nightmare shows in Las Vegas, happening Thursday through Saturday. The shows are a collaboration with illusionist Criss Angel.

Anna Cara, Alice Cooper's new guitarist. Atom Splitter PR Anna Cara, Alice Cooper's new guitarist. Atom Splitter PR loading...

"Nita found a brilliant British female guitarist to fill in for her while she is on maternity leave," Cooper said in a press release announcing Cara as his new guitarist.

"Anna Cara is a beautiful, dynamic shredder in the vein of Nita but with a style of her own," he added. "She will fit in with our gang perfectly while Nita is away, and we can't wait for the sick things to meet her. Welcome to the show, Anna!"

"When I was asked in an interview who I thought was the best up-and-coming guitarist, I had no hesitation in answering 'Anna Cara,'" Strauss added. "Anna's precision and soulful, emotional playing will make her an amazing asset to the Cooper tour.

"Working with Alice for 12 years has been the experience of a lifetime, and I look forward to seeing you all back on the road," Strauss noted. "Until that time comes, I know that the show is in good hands and the fans are in for a treat."

Where Is Alice Cooper Playing in 2026?

Cara will join Cooper on his Alice's Attic tour, which starts on April 14 in San Antonio and runs through May 9 in Camden, New Jersey.

After three more dates with Angel in Las Vegas near the end of May, Cooper will take the Alice's Attic tour to Europe for a month, starting with a date on June 13 in Istanbul, Turkey, and wrapping up on July 12 in Romano D'Ezzelino, Italy.

More concerts are promised for the fall. You can see all of Cooper's 2026 concert dates below.

"This is like a dream come true, to join Alice and his great band," Cara said. "Back when I started playing guitar at 14, I was watching Alice Cooper live shows on YouTube, dreaming of joining one day.

"Nita Strauss is a tough act to follow, and she's been so encouraging to me this past month, so I am looking forward to showing everyone who I am and what I can do."

Alice Cooper, Alice's Attic Tour 2026

4/2-4 — Las Vegas, NV — Criss Angel Theatre ("Welcome To Our Nightmare" w/ Criss Angel)

4/14 — San Antonio, TX — Majestic Theatre

4/15 — Irving, TX — Toyota Music Factory

4/17 — Topeka, KS — Performing Arts Center

4/18 — Cedar Rapids, IA — Alliant Energy Powerhouse

4/19 — Terre Haute, IN — The Mill

4/21 — Toledo, OH — Stranahan Theatre

4/23 — Columbus, OH — Mershon Auditorium

4/24 — Pikeville, KY — Appalachian Wireless Arena

4/25 — Huber Heights, OH — Rose Music Center @ The Heights

4/27 — Virginia Beach, VA — The Dome

4/28 — Durham, NC — Performing Arts Center

4/29 — Spartanburg, SC — Memorial Auditorium

5/1 — Albertville, AL — Sand Mountain Amphitheatre

5/2 — Albany, GA — Civic Center

5/3 — Pensacola, FL — Bay Center

5/5 — Fort Myers, FL — Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall

5/6 — Fort Lauderdale, FL — Aurene Theatre

5/7 — Daytona Beach, FL — Welcome to Rockville festival

5/9 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

5/22-24 — Las Vegas, NV — Criss Angel Theatre ("Welcome To Our Nightmare" w/ Criss Angel)

6/13 — Istanbul, Turkey — Lifepark Open Air

6/18 — Clisson, France — Hellfest

6/19 — Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain — Azkena Rock Festival

6/21 — Dessel, Belgium — Graspop Metal Meeting

6/24 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Copenhell Festival

6/25 — Oslo, Norway — Tons of Rock Festival

6/27 — Rattvik, Sweden — Dalhalla Open Air

6/30 — Plzen, Czechia — Logspeed Arena

7/2 — Ballenstadt, Germany — Rock Harz Open Air

7/3 — Clam, Austria — Clam Rock @ Clam Castle

7/4 — Eisenstadt, Austria — Lovely Days Festival

7/7 — Zurich, Switzerland — The Hall

7/8 — Luxembourg, Luxembourg — Rockhal

7/9 — Gelsenkirchen, Germany — Amphitheatre

7/12 — Romano D'Ezzelino, Italy — AMA Music Festival