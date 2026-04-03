Not a fan of big loud fun? Does overt capitalism turn you off? Don’t get the understated poetry in lyrics about plaster-casting or putting a log in a fireplace?

These are some basic reasons for not liking Kiss.

A bazillion fans love the band’s savvy songcraft, guitar simplexity, larger-than-life image, and pyro-punctuated live performances. But even the once “hottest band in the world” can’t please everyone.

Below is a list of 10 Kiss songs for people who don’t like Kiss.

For this list, we eschewed extremely popular fist-pumping hits such as “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “Detroit Rock City,” “Strutter,” “Love Gun” and “Lick It Up."

Read More: The 7 Dumbest Kiss Lyrics

With an exception or few, we focused on currently lesser-known cuts from the band’s studio albums. We also dipped into the four solo albums Kiss original members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss, released simultaneously in 1978 at the height of the band’s fame.

Of course, this kind of list is highly subjective. It’s the start of a conversation not the end:

“Hard Luck Woman”

From: Rock and Roll Over (1976)

With its raspy vocals, 12-string acoustic guitar, tender lyrics and melodic bass, “Hard Luck Woman” is the best Rod Stewart song Rod never did. Writing it, Stanley was inspired by early ‘70s Stewart hits like “Maggie May.”

Criss sang “Hard Luck Woman,” bringing the soulful scratchy street-guy sound he gave piano-ballad smash “Beth,” on Kiss’ other 1976 album Destroyer. Those two tracks might be the most soulful things Kiss ever cut.

“2,000 Man”

From: Dynasty (1979)

A cover of a song from Their Satanic Majesties Request, the oft-maligned psychedelic 1967 Rolling Stones album. Kiss’ version puts Frehley on the mic, his delivery adding punkish appeal as his guitar tales the track into metallic power-pop bliss. Having the now dearly departed Spaceman sing lyrics about planet pride and a random computer tryst was a masterstroke.

“Sure Know Something”

From: Dynasty (1979)

A pop track with Stanley falsetto-ing like a Bee Gee in platform boots wasn’t high on Kiss fans’ want lists in the late ‘70s. But “Sure Know Something” is a deft suave track. Simmons’ reptilian bass line and a revved up chorus smuggle the band’s signature rock sleaze.

“Mr. Make Believe”

From: Gene Simmons (1978)

Of the band’s original members, a Simmons lead vocal is the most difficult to excavate a conversation song for haters. His growling delivery and imposing over-the-top persona is central to the band’s thing. Enter “Mr. Make Believe.” A sweet strummer off his ’78 solo album, it sounds like a forgotten Apple Records nugget.

"Always Near You / Nowhere to Hide"

From: Gene Simmons (1978)

See above.

“Tears Are Falling”

From: Asylum (1985)

The rare Kiss song that could be covered by female current pop superstars Taylor Swift or Billie Eilish. “Tears Are Falling” was an MTV hit back then and boasts an eloquent solo by Bruce Kulick, probably the most talented guitarist the band ever had, and big beats from late drum legend Eric Carr. Put this track in a retro Stranger Things-style Netflix show and it goes viral.

“Jungle”

From: Carnival of Souls: The Final Sessions (1977)

Alice in Stone Collectivegarden. Kiss’ longest studio track -- a single off a gravy-train-hopping grunge album initially shelved for the band’s lucrative reunion tour with Frehley and Criss -- holds up as well as many one-hit wonder ’90s alt-rock radio acts. Hot guitar by Kulick and slinky grooves by latter day Kiss drummer Eric Singer make it so.

“Dark Light”

From: Music from 'The Elder' (1981)

Even most diehard Kiss fans dislike the band’s concept album. But on “Dark Light,” a cowbell rocker with a Santana-esque free-rock solo, Frehley proves again he’s like Joe Walsh is to the Eagles, even if you don’t dig the band you gotta love the lead guitar player.

“Mainline”

From: Hotter than Hell (1974)

Minneapolis underground rock heroes the Replacements unironically covered “Black Diamond” for their 1984 album Let It Be. Their stagger swagger could’ve also been applied to “Mainline,” another Kiss classic featuring Criss’ gritty vox.

“New York Groove”

From: Ace Frehley (1978)

This is the Ace card. Play “New York Groove” for anyone normally Kiss adverse – NPR tote bag owners, recreational outrage enthusiasts, etc. – and it’ll win them over. Frehley drawls his vocals like a spangled Lou Reed over a Bo Diddley at Studio 54 beat. The song was originally recorded by glam rock band Hello. But when Frehley delivers lines about being in the city with a fistful of dollars, a wicked lady by his side and exiting into the night, you really feel it.