Aerosmith went back to the beginning for their latest archival release, which puts the spotlight on 1973's Aerosmith.

The album introduced the world to Aerosmith and future fan favorites like the classic "Dream On" make it a memorable listen to this day. Ultimate Classic Rock Nights has your chance to win a copy of Aerosmith (Legendary Deluxe Editiion), which was recently released in a variety of different formats.

We've got the box set version featuring 4 LPs of180g Black Vinyl packaged in a premium slipcase with the remastered original album, the 2024 album mix, an early Aerosmith live show recorded at Paul’s Mall. Plus, you'll find additional unearthed and unheard studio tracks on two LPs accompanied by a book with the new liner notes, photos, and more.

Listen to the 2024 Mix of 'Dream On'

Aerosmith cofounders Steven Tyler and Joe Perry mixed the original recordings and tapes for the new Legendary Edition, resulting in a new remaster and remix, both completed in 2024.

The 11-track concert recording, from March 20, 1973, two months after the debut's release, was recorded at Paul's Mall in the band's hometown of Boston.

The set features onstage versions of the album songs "Make It" and "Mama Kin," as well as covers of songs Aerosmith would make part of their concert repertoire, including "Mother Popcorn" and "Train Kept A Rollin'."

For your chance to be one of our winners, simply enter your name, email and phone number into the entry form at the top of this page. You will be added to UCR's daily newsletter mailing list. The contest ends April 6, 2026 at 11:59pm EST.