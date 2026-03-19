AC/DC guitarist Stevie Young, who replaced his uncle Malcolm Young in 2014 after the band cofounder was diagnosed with dementia, has been hospitalized following a recent concert in South America.

"Out of an abundance of caution, he was admitted to a local [Buenos Aires] hospital where he is undergoing a ​full battery of tests," a spokesperson said, according to Reuters.

"Stevie is ​doing well and is in good spirits. He is looking forward to ⁠getting onstage on Monday."

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The Australian band recently performed in Santiago, Chile; they are scheduled to play three shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina, starting on March 23. They last played the city in 2009.

When Did Stevie Young Join AC/DC?

The 69-year-old Stevie Young joined AC/DC in 2014, after Malcolm Young was diagnosed with dementia. He had also played with the band, led by Malcolm and his brother Angus Young, in 1988 during a U.S. tour, subbing for Malcolm.

He played on the band's 2014 album, Rock or Bust, but wasn't named an official member of the longtime group until later in the year. (Malcolm Young died in 2017.)

AC/DC performs in Arlington, Texas, in April 2025 during a stop on the Power Up Tour (Bryan Rolli, UCR) AC/DC performs in Arlington, Texas, in April 2025 during a stop on the Power Up Tour (Bryan Rolli, UCR) loading...

Young has played on AC/DC's Rock or Bust World Tour in 2015-16 and the current Power Up Tour, which began in 2024 and continues through this year.

Where Is AC/DC Playing in 2026?

AC/DC will play several more South American dates this spring before heading to North America for a new leg of the Power Up Tour in July.

The first date takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 11 and plays dates in Denver, Vancouver, Houston and Toronto, before wrapping up on Sept. 29 with a date in Philadelphia.

You can see AC/DC's 2026 tour schedule below.

AC/DC, Power Up Tour 2026

3/23 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

3/27 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

3/31 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

4/7 - Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

4/11 - Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

4/15 - Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

7/11 - Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

7/15 - Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

7/19 - Madison, WI @ Camp Randall Stadium

7/24 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

7/28 - Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

8/1 - Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

8/5 - San Francisco, CA @ Levi's Stadium

8/9 - Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

8/13 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

8/27 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

8/31 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

9/4 - South Bend, IN @ Notre Dame Stadium

9/8 - St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America's Center

9/12 - Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

9/16 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

9/25 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

9/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field