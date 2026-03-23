The Doobie Brothers have announced a new round of tour dates for later this year.

A new U.S. leg of their Walk This Road Tour will take place in the fall, following their two-and-a-half-month run of summer shows with Santana.

The dates are tied to the Doobie Brothers' 2025 album, Walk This Road, as well as an upcoming 50th-anniversary reissue of Takin' It to the Streets, their first album with Michael McDonald as a member.

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The new concerts begin in late September and run through October.

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The Doobie Brothers currently include McDonald, Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee. Walk This Road was the first group album since 1980 to feature McDonald on a record of new Doobie Brothers songs.

Where Are the Doobie Brothers Playing in 2026?

After their tour with Santana, which begins on June 13 in Tinley Park, Illinois, and continues until Aug. 27 in Shakopee, Minnesota, the Doobie Brothers will resume their 2026 concert dates on Sept. 26, with a show in Northfield, Ohio.

From there, they play dates in Atlantic City, Chattanooga and Savannah, before wrapping up on Oct. 21 in Estero, Florida.

You can see all of the Doobie Brothers' 2026 tour dates, including those for the previously announced Santana run, below.

Tickets will be available starting with a presale on Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time; another presale begins on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time.

The general on-sale starts on March 27 at 10 a.m. local time. More information regarding ticket sales and shows can be found at the Doobie Brothers' website.

The Doobie Brothers 2026 Tour

Sep 26 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park

Oct 2 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Oct 6 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

Oct 9 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Oct 11 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Oct 13 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

Oct 14 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Oct 16 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Oct 18 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Oct 21 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

Santana and the Doobie Brothers 2026 Tour

Sat, Jun 13 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Mon, Jun 15 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

Wed, Jun 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Thu, Jun 18 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat, Jun 20 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sun, Jun 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Wed, Jun 24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Fri, Jun 26 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sat, Jun 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Mon, Jun 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Wed, Jul 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thu, Jul 2 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sat, Jul 4 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sun, Jul 5 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

Wed, Jul 8 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

Thu, Jul 9 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Thu, Aug 6 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sat, Aug 8 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Sun, Aug 9 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue, Aug 11 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu, Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Fri, Aug 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

Sun, Aug 16 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

Tue, Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri, Aug 21 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sat, Aug 22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed, Aug 26 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater

Thu, Aug 27 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater