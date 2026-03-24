ZZ Top has added more shows to their already busy 2026 tour schedule.

The eight new concerts are all billed as part of the band's The Big One! tour, which recently got underway.

The new concerts mark ZZ Top's first performances in South America in 16 years.

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"ZZ Top is looking forward to bringing its rock 'n' roll roadshow back to our amigos in Argentina, Brazil and Chile, and they know that we’re ready to rock," noted singer and guitarist Billy F Gibbons in a press release announcing the new shows.

"We are always excited to be with our longtime friends, fans and followers en México. ¡Todo bien!"

The group already has scheduled The Big One! tour dates in the U.S. running through May. They also have concerts with Dwight Yoakam taking place throughout March, April and May, billed as the Dos Aimigos tour.

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ZZ Top resumes The Big One! tour in June for two months of European dates.

Where Is ZZ Top Playing in 2026?

The newly announced concerts begin on Nov. 9 in Guadalajara, Mexico, and continue with shows in Santiago, Chile, and São Paulo, Brazil, before wrapping up on Nov. 24 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

You can see all of ZZ Top's 2026 concerts, including dates with Yoakam, below.

Tickets for all the new performances will be available for pre-sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. The public sale for all shows except Santiago and Buenos Aires begins Friday; those two dates will be available for sale on April 17.

ZZ Top, The Big One! Tour 2026

March 24 - Greeley, CO – Union Colony Civic Center

March 31- Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank Center

April 2 - Alexandria, LA – Laborde Earles Coliseum

April 3 - Lake Charles, LA – Golden Nugget

April 4 – Batesville, MS – Civic Center

April 6 - New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

April 7 - New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

April 9 - San Antonio, TX- Majestic Theatre

April 10 - San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

April 11 -Thackerville, OK – WinStar World Casino

April 30 - Oxford, AL -Oxford Performing Arts Center

May 1 - Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort

May 2 -Valdosta, GA – Wild Adventure

May 5 - Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater

May 14 - Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s

May 15 - Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino

May 19 - Greensburg, PA – Palace Theatre

June 22 - Tartu, Estonia

June 23 - Helsinki, Finland

June 26 - Rattvik, Sweden

June 28 – Trondheim, Norway

June 30 – Malmo, Sweden

July 2 – Hamburg, Germany

July 3 – Friedberg, Germany

July 4 – Waltheim, Germany

July 6 – Pardubice, Czech Republic

July 7 – Poelten, Austria

July 9 – Brussels, Belgium

July 10 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

July 11 – Bospop Festival - Weert. NL

July 13 – Regensburg, Germany

July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland

July 15 – Paris, France

July 16 – Saint Malo Du Bois, France

July 18 – Pamplona, Spain

July 19 – Barcelona, Spain

July 20 – TBA

July 22 – Valencia, Spain

July 23 – Murcia, Spain

July 25 – Cadiz, Spain

Nov 9 - Guadalajara, MX – Telemex Auditorium

Nov 11 - Ciudad de México, MX – Auditorio Nacional

Nov 12 - Monterrey, MX – Banamex Auditorium

Nov 16 - Santiago, CL

Nov 18 - Porto Alegre, BR – Pepsi On Stage

Nov 20 - Curitiba, BR – Igloo Super Hall

Nov 21 - São Paulo, BR – Espaço Unimed

Nov 24 - Buenos Aires, AR

ZZ Top and Dwight Yoakam, Dos Amigos Tour 2026

March 26 - Brookings, SD – Dacotah Bank Center

March 27 – Grand Island, NE – Heartland Events Center

March 28 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Arena

April 17 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

April 18 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

April 19 – Lexington, KY – Gatton Park Amphitheater

April 23 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County Coliseum

April 24 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena

April 25 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

May 7 – Des Moines, IA – Lauridsen Amphitheater

May 8 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater

May 9 – El Reno, OK – Lucky Star Amphitheater

May 21 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

May 22 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheater

May 23 – Huntington, WV – Marshall Health Network Arena