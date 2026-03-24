ZZ Top Adds More Shows to 2026 Tour
ZZ Top has added more shows to their already busy 2026 tour schedule.
The eight new concerts are all billed as part of the band's The Big One! tour, which recently got underway.
The new concerts mark ZZ Top's first performances in South America in 16 years.
READ MORE: Top 35 Southern Rock Songs
"ZZ Top is looking forward to bringing its rock 'n' roll roadshow back to our amigos in Argentina, Brazil and Chile, and they know that we’re ready to rock," noted singer and guitarist Billy F Gibbons in a press release announcing the new shows.
"We are always excited to be with our longtime friends, fans and followers en México. ¡Todo bien!"
The group already has scheduled The Big One! tour dates in the U.S. running through May. They also have concerts with Dwight Yoakam taking place throughout March, April and May, billed as the Dos Aimigos tour.
ZZ Top resumes The Big One! tour in June for two months of European dates.
Where Is ZZ Top Playing in 2026?
The newly announced concerts begin on Nov. 9 in Guadalajara, Mexico, and continue with shows in Santiago, Chile, and São Paulo, Brazil, before wrapping up on Nov. 24 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
You can see all of ZZ Top's 2026 concerts, including dates with Yoakam, below.
Tickets for all the new performances will be available for pre-sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. The public sale for all shows except Santiago and Buenos Aires begins Friday; those two dates will be available for sale on April 17.
ZZ Top, The Big One! Tour 2026
March 24 - Greeley, CO – Union Colony Civic Center
March 31- Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank Center
April 2 - Alexandria, LA – Laborde Earles Coliseum
April 3 - Lake Charles, LA – Golden Nugget
April 4 – Batesville, MS – Civic Center
April 6 - New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
April 7 - New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
April 9 - San Antonio, TX- Majestic Theatre
April 10 - San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
April 11 -Thackerville, OK – WinStar World Casino
April 30 - Oxford, AL -Oxford Performing Arts Center
May 1 - Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort
May 2 -Valdosta, GA – Wild Adventure
May 5 - Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater
May 14 - Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s
May 15 - Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino
May 19 - Greensburg, PA – Palace Theatre
June 22 - Tartu, Estonia
June 23 - Helsinki, Finland
June 26 - Rattvik, Sweden
June 28 – Trondheim, Norway
June 30 – Malmo, Sweden
July 2 – Hamburg, Germany
July 3 – Friedberg, Germany
July 4 – Waltheim, Germany
July 6 – Pardubice, Czech Republic
July 7 – Poelten, Austria
July 9 – Brussels, Belgium
July 10 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
July 11 – Bospop Festival - Weert. NL
July 13 – Regensburg, Germany
July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland
July 15 – Paris, France
July 16 – Saint Malo Du Bois, France
July 18 – Pamplona, Spain
July 19 – Barcelona, Spain
July 20 – TBA
July 22 – Valencia, Spain
July 23 – Murcia, Spain
July 25 – Cadiz, Spain
Nov 9 - Guadalajara, MX – Telemex Auditorium
Nov 11 - Ciudad de México, MX – Auditorio Nacional
Nov 12 - Monterrey, MX – Banamex Auditorium
Nov 16 - Santiago, CL
Nov 18 - Porto Alegre, BR – Pepsi On Stage
Nov 20 - Curitiba, BR – Igloo Super Hall
Nov 21 - São Paulo, BR – Espaço Unimed
Nov 24 - Buenos Aires, AR
ZZ Top and Dwight Yoakam, Dos Amigos Tour 2026
March 26 - Brookings, SD – Dacotah Bank Center
March 27 – Grand Island, NE – Heartland Events Center
March 28 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Arena
April 17 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
April 18 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater
April 19 – Lexington, KY – Gatton Park Amphitheater
April 23 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County Coliseum
April 24 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena
April 25 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater
May 7 – Des Moines, IA – Lauridsen Amphitheater
May 8 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater
May 9 – El Reno, OK – Lucky Star Amphitheater
May 21 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum
May 22 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheater
May 23 – Huntington, WV – Marshall Health Network Arena
From ZZ Top to AC/DC: 2026's Biggest Rock Tours
Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso