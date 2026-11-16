Megadeth have added 42 new North American dates to their farewell tour, with support from fellow metal stars Anthrax and Kerry King of Slayer.

You can see the band's complete tour schedule below, with the newly announced dates in bold. The North American leg of their tour will kick off May 14 in Albuquerque and is set to conclude Sept. 30 in Spokane.

Thrash metal pioneers Anthrax, who recently released Cursum Perficio, their first album in 10 years, will serve as the opening act along with Slayer guitarist Kerry King and his solo band.

The Megadeth cyber army will have first access to tickets, starting Nov. 17. You can visit the band's official site for more information. There is no indication that these are the final dates on the band's farewell tour.

Why is Megadeth on a Farewell Tour?

The legendary metal band is in the midst of their farewell tour, partially because singer and guitarist Dave Mustaine is dealing with a painful condition called Dupuytren’s contracture, which causes one or more fingers to bend toward the palm of the hand.

Effectively, the affected fingers cannot straighten out completely. Typically, the condition develops from smaller, painless nodules under the skin of the palm into more severe thickened tissue.

Mustaine explained that he wanted to complete the tour before having surgery. "If I wait until my hands are causing a problem and I try it and it doesn't work, well then I've toured everywhere, I've said farewell everybody and am not leaving stuff unsaid or unfinished."

Read More: The Best Song from Every Megadeth Album

Megadeth 2026-2027 Tour Dates:

Nov. 18, 2026: Brisbane, Australia - Entertainment Centre (Opening for Iron Maiden)

Nov. 19, 2026: Brisbane, Australia - Entertainment Centre (Opening for Iron Maiden)

Feb 22, 2027 - Osaka, Japan - Osaka Grand Cube

Feb 24, 2027 - Tokyo, Japan - Nippon Budokan

Feb 25, 2027 - Tokyo, Japan - Nippon Budokan

With opening acts Black Label Society and Testament:

Mar 9, 2027 - Belfast, United Kingdom - The O2 Belfast

Mar 11, 2027 - London, United Kingdom - OVO Arena Wembley

Mar 12, 2027 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Motorpoint Arena

Mar 13, 2027 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Co-op Live

Mar 15, 2027 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - Utilita Arena

Mar 16, 2027 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - OVO Hydro

Mar 18, 2027 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - bp pulse LIVE

Mar 19, 2027 - Leeds, United Kingdom - First Direct Arena

Mar 21, 2027 - Paris, France - Zénith Paris – La Villette

Mar 23, 2027 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

Mar 24, 2027 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

Mar 25, 2027 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Mar 27, 2027 - Copenhagen, Denmark - K.B. Hallen

Mar 28, 2027 - Oslo, Norway - Oslo Spektrum

Mar 30, 2027 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

Apr 1, 2027 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom

Apr 2, 2027 - Kraków, Poland - TAURON Arena

Apr 4, 2027 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

Apr 5, 2027 - Bern, Switzerland - Festhalle Bern

Apr 6, 2027 - Milan, Italy - Unipol Forum

Apr 8, 2027 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier

Apr 10, 2027 - Barcelona, Spain - Olimpic Arena Badalona

Apr 12, 2027 - Madrid, Spain - Movistar Arena

Apr 13, 2027 - Lisbon, Portugal - Sagres Campo Pequeno

North America: With opening acts Anthrax and Kerry King:

May 14, 2027: Albuquerque, NM @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

May 15, 2027: Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

May 18, 2027: Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 19, 2027: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

May 21, 2027: Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater

May 22, 2027: Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

May 24, 2027: West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 26, 2027: Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 28, 2027: Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

May 29, 2027: Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

May 31, 2027: Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater

June 2, 2027: Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

June 4, 2027: Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 5, 2027: Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 7, 2027: Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 8, 2027: Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 10, 2027: Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre

June 12, 2027: Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

June 13, 2027: Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 15, 2027: New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 17, 2027: Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater

June 18, 2027: Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 20, 2027: The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 22, 2027: Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 23, 2027: Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 6, 2027: North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

September 7, 2027: Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

September 9, 2027: Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

September 11, 2027: Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans

September 12, 2027: Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

September 14, 2027: Laval, QC @ Place Bell

September 16, 2027: Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

September 18, 2027: Toledo, OH @ The Huntington Center

September 19, 2027: Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

September 21, 2027: Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion

September 22, 2027: Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

September 24, 2027: Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

September 25, 2027: Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

September 28, 2027: Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

September 29, 2027: Missoula, MT @ Adams Center

September 30, 2027: Spokane, WA @ Numerica Veterans Arena