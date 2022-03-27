Genesis Play Last-Ever Show With Peter Gabriel in Audience

Genesis brought their career to a end in London on Mar. 26, 2022, and former frontman Peter Gabriel was in the audience to see it happen.

The closing show on the band’s Last Domino? tour had already been described as their final performance together, coming after a two-year road trip, interrupted by COVID, which marked their first shows in over 13 years.

“Tonight is a very special night,” lead singer Phil Collins told the crowd at the O2 Arena from his seated position, forced upon him by health issues. “It’s the last stop of our tour, and it’s the last show for Genesis.” He added: “It’s difficult for us to believe that, uh, you still came out to see us! Yes, after tonight we’ve all got to get real jobs.” Later in the 23-song set, he announced Gabriel’s presence, joking: “Maybe he’s the one shouting for ‘Supper’s Ready’ — I don’t know!”

Phil Collins Confirms Genesis’ End on Stage

Genesis had three distinct incarnations during their original lifespan from 1967 until 2000, during which time they released 15 studio albums. They were a markedly more progressive collective with Gabriel at the helm but embraced more accessible pop-rock elements after his departure in 1975.

Drummer Collins then took over, overseeing a new period of success before he left in 1996. The band continued with Ray Wilson before breaking up four years later. They reunited with Collins for a tour in 2007 — one that was long thought to have been their curtain call until the Last Domino? run was confirmed following years of speculation.

Collins’ son Nic joined guitarist Mike Rutherford and keyboardist Tony Banks in the lineup after the singer confirmed he could no longer play drums.

“I would love to,” Collins senior said before the tour, “but, you know, I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand, so there are certain physical things that get in the way.” He reported that Nic “kind of understood” what the band needed from him, adding: “And he plays a bit like me when he wants to — he doesn't when he doesn't want to. But I'm one of his many influences, of course, being his dad… he kind of has the same attitude as me. So that was a good starter."

Watch Genesis Play ‘Behind the Lines’ / ‘Duke’s End’ / ‘Turn It On Again’ at Final Show

Watch Genesis Play 'Land of Confusion' at Final Show

Watch Genesis Play ‘Fading Lights’ / ‘The Cinema Show’ / ‘Afterglow’ at Final Show

Watch Genesis Play‘No Son of Mine’ at Final Show

Watch Genesis Play‘Firth of Fifth’ / ‘I Know What I Like’ at Final Show

Wach Genesis Play 'Domino' at Final Show

Genesis’ Final Show: London; March 23, 2022

1. “Behind the Lines’ / “Duke’s End”

2. “Turn It On Again”

3. “Mama”

4. “Land of Confusion”

5. “Home By the Sea”

6. “Second Home By the Sea”

7. “Fading Lights” (part)

8. “The Cinema Show” (part)

9. “Afterglow”

10. “That’s All” (acoustic)

11. “The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway” (acoustic)

12. “Follow You Follow Me” (acoustic)

13. “Duchess”

14. “No Son of Mine”

15. “Firth of Fifth”

16. “I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)”

17. “Domino”

18. “Throwing It All Away”

19. “Tonight, Tonight, Tonight” (part)

20. “Invisible Touch”

Encore

21. “I Can’t Dance”

22. “Dancing With the Moonlit Knight” (part)

23. “The Carpet Crawlers”