Sheryl Crow has released a cover of Peter Gabriel's 1992 song "Digging in the Dirt." It's the latest single from her upcoming album, Evolution.

The new song features vocals by Gabriel.

"Peter's song is the one that started me on this whole process of making my new album Evolution, the first song I brought to [producer] Mike Elizondo," Crow noted in a press release announcing the single. "The idea of self-examination to understand our wounds and flaws and how they affect our daily lives really resonated with me, because that process can lead to self-healing. But it can be messy, it feels like digging in the dirt.

"Peter’s lyrics express that so beautifully, with this just ridiculous groove driving underneath. When he agreed to sing on my cover of 'Digging in the Dirt,' it just blew me away, and ironically it ended up being the last song we finished for the album. It’s such an honor to have him perform on this song which really means so much to me, and there is nobody in the world who sings like Peter Gabriel."

You can listen to Crow's cover of "Digging in the Dirt" with Gabriel below.

"Digging in the Dirt" was originally on Gabriel's 1992 album, Us. The former Genesis singer released i/o, his first album of original material since 2002's Up, in December.

When Is Sheryl Crow Releasing a New Album?

Crow's 11th album, Evolution, comes out on March 29. "Digging in the Dirt" marks the fourth pre-release song from the album, following "Alarm Clock," the title track and "Do It Again."

The singer-songwriter was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November. She performed her song "Strong Enough" with Stevie Nicks and "Every Day Is a Winding Road" with Peter Frampton, who has been nominated for induction this year.