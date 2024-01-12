Hear Tom Morello on Sheryl Crow’s New Song, ‘Evolution’

Tom Morello makes a guest appearance on Sheryl Crow's new song, "Evolution." It's the title track from her upcoming new album, set for release on March 29.

According to Crow, the song was written about her concerns over the rise of artificial intelligence and the potentially harmful effects it might have.

"Stephen Hawking worried that A.I. would replace humans," Crow said in a press release. "As a mom, I want to leave a better world for my children, a healthier planet - is A.I. going to be a benevolent partner in these goals or not? It's unsettling, and this song deals with those anxieties."

You can listen to the track below.

"To me, Tom's playing comes from some other planet," Crow said of the guest guitarist. "It's a cool bit of kismet that we were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in the same year, and his solo on 'Evolution' just ejects you into space."

Crow had previously stated that her 2019 album, Threads, would be her last, but has since changed her mind. "You really can't believe anything I say," she told the press at her Rock Hall induction last fall. Earlier this month, she released the first song from the new LP, "Alarm Clock."

Evolution, the album, was produced by Mike Elizondo (Dr. Dre, Maroon 5, Keith Urban, Gary Clark Jr.), and will be released on March 29.