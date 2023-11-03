Sheryl Crow Duets With Stevie Nicks at Rock Hall Induction

Sheryl Crow and Stevie Nicks took the stage together at this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

The two performed "Strong Enough," followed by a performance of "Every Day Is a Winding Road" with Peter Frampton.

This year's ceremony is livestreamed. An edited special with highlights from the show will also be available to watch on ABC on Jan. 1.

Laura Dern Inducts Sheryl Crow

"The hardest working human I know," Laura Dern, who inducted Crow, said of the singer-songwriter in her speech. "For her, success has never been measured outside herself. ... Like Sheryl says, 'It's not having what you want, it's wanting what you have.'"

"This is so, so surreal," Crow said in her acceptance speech, noting that her family was at home in Missouri watching. She also thanked Nicks, Frampton and cited various other influences, like Joni Mitchell, Tina Turner and Nancy Wilson. "This is a little bit like getting an Oscar for a screenplay you haven't finishing writing yet."

"Congratulations, Miz Crow for your upcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I am so proud of you," Nicks wrote on her social media earlier this year when Crow's induction was announced. "It's a very elite club for us women. I found out at four o'clock this morning and had to dance around my room for you. See you on the road! Love you, Stevie."