Matthew Wilkening
Special Features
Rock Hall Class of 2019's Best Moments
LATEST POSTS
Michael McDonald Explains Ted Templeman's 'Melting Pot' Approach
Doobie Brothers singer discusses producer's work method in exclusive interview.
Matt Wardlaw
Tony Levin Loves Remote Recording and Dancing With Peter Gabriel
Bassist has appeared on countless sessions, but the former Genesis frontman remains his longest-standing collaborator.
Ryan Reed
When John Fogerty Thought Someone Beat Him to ‘Lodi’
Songwriter remembers anger as he heard someone else using an idea he'd carried since childhood.
Martin Kielty
The Beatles' 'Long and Winding Road' Served as Band's Requiem
Band's final single arrived three days after the release of last album.
Michael Gallucci
Slash's Real Hair Appears on Wedding Cake Topper eBay Auction
A wedding cake top that reportedly feature's Slash's actual hair is up for grabs on eBay.
Matthew Wilkening
How Kiss Got Tricked Into Releasing the 'Tacky' 'Kissin' Time'
"Neil, bless his soul, if he could get you a hit today and ruin your career that was well worth it, cause you'd have have had a hit."
Matthew Wilkening
Who Sang the Most Genesis Songs? Lead Vocal Totals
Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins and Ray Wilson — we looked through the band's catalog and ranked the results.
Ryan Reed
First U.S. Social Distancing Concert Remains in Doubt
Performer doesn’t think “fan pod” show will take place as a result of coronavirus rules, but promoter insists it will.
Martin Kielty
Why Kiss Always Supported Their Support Acts
Gene Simmons says his band avoided being “assholes” to rising stars AC/DC, Rush, Bon Jovi, Motley Crue and others.
Martin Kielty
Little Richard Dies: Rockers React
Read what stars, including Jimmy Page and Brian Wilson, had to say about the death of the rock legend.
Dave Lifton
