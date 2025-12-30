Sex Pistols legend John Lydon (aka Johnny Rotten) says he didn’t hear from any of his former bandmates following the death of his wife.

Nora Forster, Lydon’s wife of 44 years, passed away in 2023 at the age of 80. The German publishing heiress’ death was due to complications relating to her long battle with Alzheimer’s. In a recent conversation with The Times, Lydon revealed he thought about committing suicide after Forster died.

“You have to consider all the possibilities because that kind of pain is so overwhelming,” the rocker confessed, adding that losing his wife, “is the greatest tragedy in my life so far. She taught me everything about love.”

Given the situation, Lydon believed he may hear from his long estranged former Sex Pistols bandmates: guitarist Steve Jones, drummer Paul Cook and bassist Glen Matlock. However, that never happened.

“I expected some kind of connection when Nora died, but nothing,” Lydon confirmed.

In recent years, Sex Pistols have begun touring again with Frank Carter on vocals. Asked if he would ever consider jumping behind the mic with his old band, Lydon was forthright. “No,” he remarked. “I still have a very great fondness for the chaps from that period. What they evolved — or devolved — into since is another consequence.”

Does John Lydon Still Tour?

Even as he has gotten older, Lydon, who turns 70 in January, still emanates his classic punk defiance.

“I’m going to miss being 69, it’s been my favorite position,” he jokingly remarked to The Times. “But it’s absolutely fantastic to be 70. At 21 I remember locking the doors and turning off the phone — I thought I was an old git. But it ain’t like that. Some people die old disgracefully, I want to be one of them.”

The singer remains active with his band Public Image Ltd and also tours the world for speaking engagements. As for whether he’d ever consider dating again, Lydon was clear.

“No, no. That’s it as far as that’s concerned,” he noted. “It would be replacing [Nora] and that’s not possible.”