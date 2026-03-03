Ringo Starr will release a new album on April 24.

Long Long Road marks the former Beatle's second collaboration with producer T Bone Burnett, following 2025's successful Look Up, his first country album in more than 50 years.

Listen to the album's first single, "It's Been Too Long," below.

The 10-track Long Long Road, like its predecessor, is a country record that features songs by a list of high-profile artists.

Billy Strings, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, and, on "It's Been Too Long," Molly Tuttle and Sarah Jarosz join Starr.

"I'm blessed to have T Bone in my life right now and working with me on these records," Starr noted in a press release announcing Long Long Road. "After we did the last record, which I love listening to, this one just sort of happened.

"I like to say sometimes I make the right moves, like you can go left or right at any point, and one of the right moves was hooking up with T Bone for Look Up, and now for this one, which I'm calling Long Long Road, because I've been on a long long road."

What's on Ringo Starr's New Album?

Long Long Road was recorded in Nashville and Los Angeles with many of the same backing musicians who played on Look Up. Burnett dubbed the group the Texans in a nod to Starr's late-'50s Liverpool band: Paul Franklin, David Mansfield, Dennis Crouch, Daniel Tashian, Rory Hoffman, Patrick Warren and Colin Linden.

"I've loved Ringo's playing and his singing for my whole life," said Burnett. "And then one night we were at a poetry reading together, and he said, Why don't you write a song for me? So I wrote him a Gene Autry-type song because I always heard Ringo as a Texas artist; the way he played felt just like Texas music to me.

"Ringo Starr is a recording artist of the highest caliber, and I wanted to surround him with these young masters, bringing in some of this extraordinary young energy that's happening around Nashville for both of these records."

You can see the track listing for Long Long Road below.

Is Ringo Starr's 'Long Long Road' Another Country Album?

After the release of Look Up in January 2025, Starr made his Grand Ole Opry debut at the historic Nashville venue in February.

Long Long Road follows in the same vein, featuring 10 Americana and country songs, six of which were written or cowritten by Burnett. Starr wrote one song on his own, cowrote one with Bruce Sugar, and collaborated with Mark Hudson and Gary Burr on another.

The album also includes "I Don't See Me in Your Eyes Anymore," written by Bernie Benjamin and George David Weiss and originally recorded by Carl Perkins.

"I recorded two Carl Perkins songs with the Beatles, and both T Bone and I wanted one on this record," Starr said. "And he found this beautiful track I'd never heard before."

Ringo Starr, 'Long Long Road' Track Listing

SIDE ONE

1. RETURNING WITHOUT TEARS

2. BABY DON’T GO

3. I DON’T SEE ME IN YOUR EYES ANYMORE

4. IT’S BEEN TOO LONG

5. WHY

SIDE TWO

1. YOU AND I (WAVE OF LOVE)

2. MY BABY DON’T WANT NOTHING

3. CHOOSE LOVE

4. SHE’S GONE

5. LONG LONG ROAD