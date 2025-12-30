Jack White has issued a sharp rebuke to Tim Burchett after the Tennessee congressman posted an AI-generated video of the rocker on social media.

The video featured a fake version of White -- dressed as the real White did during his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction earlier this year -- declaring, "Don't even think about listening to my music, you fascist." In the caption, Burchett added his own shot, saying: "That cute little girl from the Addams Family got really ugly and angry.”

The clip continues a false narrative that White "forbids" any Donald Trump supporters from attending his concerts -- something the singer has previously denied.

Jack White Calls Congressman Tim Burchett 'Embarrassing'

In a post to his Instagram account, White addressed the Burchett’s AI generated video.

"Can you believe that a U.S. congressman, that's right, a CONGRESSMAN (from my state no less), a once hallowed and respected position in our society, would repost an AI generated video, containing a false comment that I never said and refuted (without researching that I might add) and like a 10 year old on a playground, add to it attempted insults to my physical appearance?” the rocker wrote. “What kind of joke are we all living in now?"

"The great state of Tennessee deserves better Mr. Burchett but you and your cult are too dug in and blinded to even realize it," White continued. "Holding a bible in one hand and a flag in the other while you stomp out our democracy day by day in the service of one man's ego so that he can use taxpayer money to receive his fake peace prize and tear down the White House brick by brick. Embarrassing."

White has been a harsh critic of Trump and his supporters. He has called the President a "grifter" and a "loser," decried his redecorating of the oval office and slammed Trump's infamous response to the death of Rob Reiner as "gross" and "horrible."