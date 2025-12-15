Rob Reiner, the acclaimed actor and director known for helming such classic films as This Is Spinal Tap and When Harry Met Sally, has died at the age of 78.

According to CNN, citing law enforcement, “a family member of Reiner’s went to the house today and discovered two people dead.” Around 3:30PM local time, the fire department responded to a 911 call from Reiner’s Los Angeles mansion. Upon arrival, they discovered the bodies of a man and a woman. Multiple sources have reported that both parties suffered stab wounds. Though their identities were not initially revealed, authorities confirmed the ages of the deceased, which matched with Reiner and his wife, Michelle. Reiner's family later confirmed the deaths with "profound sorrow."

The Los Angeles police department is treating the case as a homicide. At time of writing, no arrests had been announced.

Rob Reiner (top left) with his 'All in the Family' castmates.

Rob Reiner Rose to Stardom With 'All in the Family'

Show business was part of Reiner’s life from birth. His parents, father Carl, was an award winning actor and screenwriter, while his mother Estelle was a successful actress in her own right. Rob quickly followed in their footsteps, leading many to dub the Reiners America’s leading family of comedy.

Reiner’s breakout role came on the groundbreaking sitcom All in the Family, where he played Michael Stivic, Archie Bunker's liberal son-in-law, given the nickname “Meathead.” Reiner’s portrayal of the character earned him universal acclaim, as well as two Emmy Awards. The series ran for nine seasons from 1971-’78.



Rob Reiner's Legacy in Film

In the ‘80s, Reiner branched out as a filmmaker, starting with his directorial debut, This Is Spinal Tap. The mockumentary teamed Reiner with fellow comedic heavyweights Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer. A satirical look at the rock and heavy metal world, Spinal Tap became an iconic part of cinematic history. It was eventually enshrined in the Library of Congress, and in 2025 Reiner and his cohorts reprised their roles for a long-awaited sequel: Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.

Reiner’s success continued throughout the ‘80s with such classic films as Stand By Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987) and When Harry Met Sally (1989). In the ‘90s, he found success with dramas such as Misery (1990) and A Few Good Men (1992), the latter of which was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. His further popular films included The American President (1995), Rumor Has It (2005) and The Bucket List (2007).

In a 1994 interview with 60 Minutes, Reiner explained why he always strived to make his films “as personal as possible.” “I didn’t come through the film schools,” he noted. “I’m an actor, and I approach it from, can I inhabit the insides of this character? Can I be this person? And if I can, then I know how to tell the story of what that person is going through.”

Even as his cinematic output started to slow, Reiner made occasional appearances in TV and film. He had supporting roles in Sleepless in Seattle (1993), Bullets Over Broadway (1994), The First Wives Club (1996) and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013). He appeared on 10 episodes of the TV sitcom New Girl (2012–2018) and made a memorable cameo on 30 Rock in 2010.

Outside of entertainment, Reiner was an outspoken progressive activist. He was a passionate supporter of LGBT rights, and a vocal critic of Donald Trump.