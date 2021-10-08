Genesis Postpone Last Four U.K. Shows Due to Positive COVID Tests

Genesis have postponed the last four U.K. shows of their Last Domino? reunion tour "due to positive COVID-19 tests within the band."

The group shared the announcement on social media, though it did not specify which members tested positive for COVID-19. The impacted shows include include tonight at the Glasgow SSE Hydro in Glasgow, and Oct. 11, 12 and 13 at the O2 in London. Rescheduled dates will be announced "as soon as possible," and all previously held tickets will remain valid for the new dates.

"This is a hugely frustrating development for the band who are devastated with this unlucky turn of events," Genesis' statement concluded. "They hate having to take these steps, but the safety of the audience and touring crew has to take priority. They look forward to seeing you upon their return."

You can see the full statement below.

Genesis launched The Last Domino? tour on Sept. 20 in Birmingham, England, reuniting Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford onstage for the first time since 2007. The band originally announced the trek in early 2020 but had to postpone it due to the pandemic. Genesis are still scheduled to bring the tour to North America for a stretch of shows throughout November and December.

Collins' ongoing health issues have prevented him from playing drums on this tour. He dislocated vertebrae in his neck on Genesis' 2007 reunion tour, leading to nerve damage in his hands. Drumming duties on The Last Domino? tour have instead fallen to his son, Nic Collins.

"I'm kind of physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son," Collins recently told BBC Breakfast. "But, you know, I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand, so there are certain physical things that get in the way."