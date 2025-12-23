Phil Collins has retired from the road. Mike Rutherford's most recent Mike + the Mechanics shows only included a couple of Genesis songs, all released after the mid-'80s. Peter Gabriel doesn't play any at all. That leaves Steve Hackett, who served guitarist and songwriter with Genesis from 1971-77.

He's carried the torch for the proggier material that preceded Genesis's pop superstardom. Recent tours focused on signature albums from the era, including 2025 dates commemorating The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, a 2023 tour focusing on Foxtrot and his 2017 celebration of Wind and Wuthering.

Hackett's next round of shows will take a broader overview with a best-of-Genesis format that also includes some solo favorites. Tickets are on sale now through his official website. See all of Hackett's confirmed dates, cities and venues below, along with a continuously updated list of rock's biggest 2026 tours.

Where Is Steve Hackett Playing in 2026?

This is very much a world tour, with U.S. concerts in February and March, South America later in March, Europe in May and June, the U.K. in October and Europe again in November. Hackett will also appear on Cruise to the Edge 2026 out of Miami in March.

Hackett joined Genesis prior to 1971's Nursery Cryme. He then helped Genesis to four consecutive gold-selling albums, highlighted by 1973's Selling England by the Pound. Hackett's passion for this material is obvious and he's described the period as a "golden era." Yet Hackett said he doesn't regret leaving.

Listen to Steve Hackett on the 'UCR Podcast'

"If you look at it purely in financial terms, you would have said, 'Yeah, but you could afford Buckingham Palace by now if you'd stayed with the band." But the core trio of Collins, Rutherford and Tony Banks was growing ever closer and Genesis became "a little bit too much of a closed shop," Hackett later argued.

"I agonized over leaving the band for a good two years," he said, "and then I thought, 'No, I've got to make a leap of faith at this point in time' – and there's no doubt that I made the right decision."

Steve Hackett 2026 World Tour Dates

(Best of Genesis and Solo Gems)

2/25 – Ponte Vedra Beach FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

2/26 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

2/27 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

3/1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts

3/4 – Miami, FL @ Cruise to the Edge

(Steve Hackett and Genetics' Best of Genesis)

3/13 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Auditorio BB

3/15 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Teatro Diana

3/21 – Rio de Janeiro Brazil @ Vivo Rio

3/22 – San Paulo, Brazil @ Espaco Unimed

3/25 – Concepcion, Chile @ Teatro Biobio

3/27 – Santiago Chile @ Teatro Caupolican

3/29 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Arena Movistar

(Best of Genesis and Solo Gems)

5/12 – Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel

5/14 – Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal

5/17 – Malmo, Sweden @ Slagthuset Teater

5/18 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio

5/21 – Hamburg, Germany @ Laeiszhalle

5/22 – Aachen, Germany @ Eurogress

5/24 – Koln, Germany @ Philharmonie

5/26 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Liederhalle, Beethovensaal

5/17 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Alte Oper

5/28 – Leipzig, Germany @ Haus Auensee

5/30-31 – Zoetermeer, Netherlands @ Poppodium Boerderij

6/1 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

10/2 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange

10/3 – Ipswich, UK @ Regent Theatre

10/4 – Eastbourne, UK @ Congress Theatre

10/6 – Bournemouth, UK @ Pavilion Theatre

10/7 – Bristol, UK @ Beacon

10/9 – Basingstroke, UK @ Anvil

10/10 – Torquay, UK @ Princess Theatre

10/11 – Aylesbury, UK @ Friars Waterside

10/13 – Leicester, UK @ De Montfort Hall

10/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

10/16 – Nottingham, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

10/18 – Glasgow, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

10/20 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall

10/21 – Gateshead, UH @ Glasshouse

10/23 – Your, UK @ Barbican

10/24 - Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic

10/26 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

11/12 – Torino, Italy @ Colosseo

11/13 – Legnano, Italy @ Teatro Calleria

11/14 – Bassano del Grappa, Italy @ CMP Arena

11/16 – Firenze, Italy @ Teator Cartiere Carrera

11/17 – Rome, Italy @ Auditorium Della Concillazione