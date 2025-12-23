Steve Hackett Revisits Genesis Again on a World Stage
Phil Collins has retired from the road. Mike Rutherford's most recent Mike + the Mechanics shows only included a couple of Genesis songs, all released after the mid-'80s. Peter Gabriel doesn't play any at all. That leaves Steve Hackett, who served guitarist and songwriter with Genesis from 1971-77.
He's carried the torch for the proggier material that preceded Genesis's pop superstardom. Recent tours focused on signature albums from the era, including 2025 dates commemorating The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, a 2023 tour focusing on Foxtrot and his 2017 celebration of Wind and Wuthering.
Hackett's next round of shows will take a broader overview with a best-of-Genesis format that also includes some solo favorites. Tickets are on sale now through his official website. See all of Hackett's confirmed dates, cities and venues below, along with a continuously updated list of rock's biggest 2026 tours.
Where Is Steve Hackett Playing in 2026?
This is very much a world tour, with U.S. concerts in February and March, South America later in March, Europe in May and June, the U.K. in October and Europe again in November. Hackett will also appear on Cruise to the Edge 2026 out of Miami in March.
Hackett joined Genesis prior to 1971's Nursery Cryme. He then helped Genesis to four consecutive gold-selling albums, highlighted by 1973's Selling England by the Pound. Hackett's passion for this material is obvious and he's described the period as a "golden era." Yet Hackett said he doesn't regret leaving.
Listen to Steve Hackett on the 'UCR Podcast'
"If you look at it purely in financial terms, you would have said, 'Yeah, but you could afford Buckingham Palace by now if you'd stayed with the band." But the core trio of Collins, Rutherford and Tony Banks was growing ever closer and Genesis became "a little bit too much of a closed shop," Hackett later argued.
"I agonized over leaving the band for a good two years," he said, "and then I thought, 'No, I've got to make a leap of faith at this point in time' – and there's no doubt that I made the right decision."
Steve Hackett 2026 World Tour Dates
(Best of Genesis and Solo Gems)
2/25 – Ponte Vedra Beach FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
2/26 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
2/27 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
3/1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts
3/4 – Miami, FL @ Cruise to the Edge
(Steve Hackett and Genetics' Best of Genesis)
3/13 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Auditorio BB
3/15 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Teatro Diana
3/21 – Rio de Janeiro Brazil @ Vivo Rio
3/22 – San Paulo, Brazil @ Espaco Unimed
3/25 – Concepcion, Chile @ Teatro Biobio
3/27 – Santiago Chile @ Teatro Caupolican
3/29 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Arena Movistar
(Best of Genesis and Solo Gems)
5/12 – Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel
5/14 – Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal
5/17 – Malmo, Sweden @ Slagthuset Teater
5/18 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio
5/21 – Hamburg, Germany @ Laeiszhalle
5/22 – Aachen, Germany @ Eurogress
5/24 – Koln, Germany @ Philharmonie
5/26 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Liederhalle, Beethovensaal
5/17 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Alte Oper
5/28 – Leipzig, Germany @ Haus Auensee
5/30-31 – Zoetermeer, Netherlands @ Poppodium Boerderij
6/1 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg
10/2 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange
10/3 – Ipswich, UK @ Regent Theatre
10/4 – Eastbourne, UK @ Congress Theatre
10/6 – Bournemouth, UK @ Pavilion Theatre
10/7 – Bristol, UK @ Beacon
10/9 – Basingstroke, UK @ Anvil
10/10 – Torquay, UK @ Princess Theatre
10/11 – Aylesbury, UK @ Friars Waterside
10/13 – Leicester, UK @ De Montfort Hall
10/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall
10/16 – Nottingham, UK @ Royal Concert Hall
10/18 – Glasgow, UK @ Royal Concert Hall
10/20 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall
10/21 – Gateshead, UH @ Glasshouse
10/23 – Your, UK @ Barbican
10/24 - Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic
10/26 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
11/12 – Torino, Italy @ Colosseo
11/13 – Legnano, Italy @ Teatro Calleria
11/14 – Bassano del Grappa, Italy @ CMP Arena
11/16 – Firenze, Italy @ Teator Cartiere Carrera
11/17 – Rome, Italy @ Auditorium Della Concillazione
