Steve Hackett to Celebrate Genesis’ ‘Lamb Lies Down on Broadway’

Steve Hackett's just-announced North American shows will celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, his gold-selling fourth studio album with Genesis.

The Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights and Solo Tour kicks off in October and travels across the U.S. and Canada until November. Key stops include New York City, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Montreal and Los Angeles, among others. The complete list of dates and venues is below.

"We are doing my stuff in the first part of the show, and after the break we celebrate nine tunes from The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway and some other well-known [Genesis] classics," Hackett told Classic Rock. "Shoulder to shoulder with the rest of the Genesis guys, I sweated blood to make them happen, and I'm extremely proud that they became something of a template for the way that progressive music was created."

Hackett's six-album stint with Genesis began with 1971's U.K. Top 40 hit Nursery Cryme and continued through a pair of gold-selling 1976 albums, A Trick of the Tail and Wind & Wuthering, both of which reached the Billboard Top 40.

Now healed up after a small health scare, Hackett will play two-night stands at Ridgefield, Connecticut, and Collingswood, New Jersey, and will make an appearance at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium, as well. Concerts are also set for April, May and September in Europe, with July shows in Japan.

Tickets for these new shows go on sale to the general public on Friday (March 14). Presales get underway beginning on Tuesday (March 11) at 10AM local time.

Steve Hackett, Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights and Solo Tour Dates

10/4 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca

10/5 - Buffalo, NY @ Kleinhans Music Hall

10/7 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/9 - Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts

10/11 - Beverly, MA @ The Cabot

10/14-15 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

10/17-18 - Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium

10/21 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

10/22 - New York, NY @ The Town Hall

10/26 - Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

10/28 - Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre

10/30 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

10/31 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/1 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

11/3 - Columbus, OH @ The Southern Theatre

11/4 - Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater

11/6 - Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre

11/8 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

11/11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

11/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/15 - San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

11/18 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/21 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

11/22 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

